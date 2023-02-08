The Valentines Day-themed event is currently live in Pokemon GO. It promises sweet treats for players such as Mega Gardevoir's debut in Mega Raids as well as the chance to encounter Shiny Frillish and Tapu Lele for the first time in the Pokemon GO.

The event will feature many one-star, three-star, and five-star raids featuring Tapu Lele and a Mega Raid featuring Mega Gardevoir. Mega Gardevoir raids will last from 10AM local time on February 8 to 10AM local time on February 15, 2023.

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and we have some sweet treats for you this year! Join us on February 8, 2023, to kick off #PokemonGO's Valentine's Day celebration!

Among other things, this event is a great chance for you to get your hands on some Mega Energy and obtain a Mega Gardevoir immediately as it arrives in the game. However, Mega Raids are one of the toughest challenges in Pokemon GO, and you should do your research before getting into one of them.

This article has you covered on all bases with respect to the ongoing Mega Gardevoir raid in Pokemon GO. While it is a very formidable opponent, the Pokemon has its weaknesses that can be exploited. Here is how you should prepare to fight it.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Mega Gardevoir is weak to Ghost, Poison, and Steel-type attacks in Pokemon GO

Mega Gardevoir is a Psychic and Fairy-type pocket monster, which means it is immune to Dragon-type attacks and resists Fighting and Psychic-type moves. It is weak to Ghost, Poison, and Steel-types, and takes neutral (1x) damage from the other types. Therefore, the Pokemon would make a very strong offensive and defensive option to your PvP team.

Being a Mega Raid Boss, Mega Gardevoir will have a Raid Boss CP of 50532, and it is advisable that you go in with at least two or three other trainers to make sure you come out victorious.

Mega Gardevoir Raid Boss' Fast Moves include Confusion, Charge Beam, and Charm. For Charged Moves, the pocket monster will have Psychich, Shadow Ball, and Dazzling Gleam.

Since the Pokemon can use Shadow Ball as a Charged Move, taking Steel or Poison-types will be your safest option. You can also take strong Ghost types, but you might be left vulnerable if the Mega Gardevoir hits you with one.

You may consider using the Pokemon mentioned below with these Fast and Charged moves to easily defeat Mega Gardevoir:

Mega Gengar: Lick - Shadow Ball

Lick - Shadow Ball Mega Aggron: Iron Tail - Heavy Slam

Iron Tail - Heavy Slam Mega Scizor: Bullet Punch - Iron Head

Bullet Punch - Iron Head Mega Venusaur: Vine Whip - Sludge Bomb

Vine Whip - Sludge Bomb Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab - Sludge Bomb

Some good non-Mega Evolution options and their Fast and Charged attacks are:

Excadrill: Metal Claw - Iron Head

Metal Claw - Iron Head Metagross: Bullet Punch - Meteor Mash

Bullet Punch - Meteor Mash Nihilego: Poison Jab - Sludge Bomb

Poison Jab - Sludge Bomb Chandelure: Hex - Shadow Ball

After you beat Mega Gardevoir in the Raid, you will be able to catch it at a lowered CP of 1688-1767 CP in the absence of any weather boost. However, if the weather is cloudy or windy, you will be able to find one between 2110-2209 CP.

Mega Gardevoirs caught during the Valentines Day event in Pokemon GO will know the move Synchronoise, which is a Psychic-type 80 Power move in both Trainer and Gym battles.

Shiny variants of Mega Gardevoir will also be available during the event and you will encounter them after you have defeated the Raid Boss, but only if you are lucky. Following this guide will ensure that you are set up for success as you enter the Mega Raid in Pokemon GO.

