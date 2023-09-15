How to solo defeat Mega Gardevoir in Pokemon GO Mega raids

The first phase of September 2023's Pokemon GO events is over. Following that, there is a new Mega Raid featuring Mega Gardevoir for you to participate in. This creature was released in Niantic's mobile game back in February 2023. Being one of the most popular Pocket Monsters in the franchise, these raids witnessed a massive influx of players on its initial release, with the number only expected to grow with its reappearance.

Mega Gardevoir will be available in Pokemon GO Mega Raids from 10 am local time on September 16, 2023, to 10 am local time on October 6, 2023. While the raids may attract many, the regional differences in participation might lead to some players not finding a sufficient number of partners to raid with, forcing them to go solo. A few might even wish to attempt to go in alone for its sake.

Be warned, this won't be an easy Pokemon GO raid to complete on your own. That said, it may not be impossible with perfect counters and conditions.

Note: The suggestions in this article are based on simulations under ideal conditions, and the results may vary based on a variety of factors.

How to defeat Mega Gardevoir raid solo in Pokemon GO

Mega Gardevoir in the anime (Image via TPC)

Mega Gardevoir in Pokemon GO is a Fairy- and Psychic-type Pocket Monster. This means it is weak to Ghost-, Poison-, and Steel-type attacks. It has three resistances: Dragon, Fighting, and Psychic. That said, you should not attempt to solo this raid with neutral damage attacks.

Mega Gardevoir is a heavily Attack-weighted creature with an offensive stat of 326. It even has a decent Defense of 229. Fortunately for solo-raid-aspirants, its Stamina stat is quite low, clocking in at only 169. This means that despite its massive 50,532 CP as a Mega Raid boss in Pokemon GO, it has a relatively shallow HP bar.

Mega Gardevoir's Fast Attack options include Confusion, Charge Beam, and Charm, while for Charged Attack, its arsenal contains Psychic, Shadow Ball, and Dazzling Gleam.

Considering the above facts, the best counters to Mega Gardevoir are Shadow Metgross or Shadow Scizor. The former is perfect if the raid boss you encounter uses Psychic or Dazzling Gleam as Charged Attacks, as it heavily resists both of these. However, if Mega Gardevoir uses Shadow Ball, Shadow Scizor can serve you better.

Your best chance of coming out on top is to have a team of five maxed-out (level 50) Shadow Metagross, which know Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash. To complete the team, you want a Mega Evolved critter to get a damage boost and extra candy.

The suitable mega-evolved Pokemon to consider for this task are Mega Aggron, Mega Steelix with Iron Tail and Heavy Slam, or Mega Scizor with Bullet Punch and Iron Head.

Weather Boost can also come in handy in such situations, but Snow, the weather that boosts Steel-type attacks, might be rare in most parts of the world right now.

Lastly, you must remain stocked up with at least 18-24 Max Revives to avoid wasting time by separately reviving and healing your team.

If possible, recruit at least one partner for this Pokemon GO raid to massively improve your chances of coming out on top.