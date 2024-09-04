Pokemon GO Max Moves: Everything you need to know

Max Moves in Pokemon GO are part of the latest innovation in the game. Unlike the moves of regular forms of Pocket Monsters, those used by Dynamaxed versions have highly elevated stats. Each move from a specific type is converted into the type's corresponding Max Move, whose power is determined by the base power of the move being converted.

As with all new in-game mechanics, players are bound to have queries about how Max Moves work in Pokemon GO. Hence, this article answers all questions regarding the topic—based on the information available as of September 4, 2024.

Note: Dynamax is being rolled out slowly. This article will be updated once more information is revealed.

How do Max Moves work in Pokemon GO?

Dynamax Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Max Moves are powered-up versions of regular moves that only Dynamax Pokemon can use. When you capture one of these creatures, they will automatically know an attack of this kind.

For example, when you capture Dynamax Wooloo in Pokemon GO, you get a creature that knows the damaging move Max Strike. This is the powered-up version of Normal-type attacks. You don't have to follow any additional steps for this, as this attack is unlocked by default.

You can teach the Dynamax Wooloo two more Max Moves—Max Guard and Max Spirit. These must be unlocked using 400 Max Particles and 50 Wooloo Candy. Max Guard protects your Pokemon from damage while Max Spirit recovers HP for you and your allies.

Each of these three Max Moves can be leveled up twice. Here are the requirements for each step:

Level 1 to Level 2: 600 MP and 100 Wooloo Candy

Level 2 to Level 3: 1,500 MP and 40 Wooloo Candy XL

Similar to how different categories of Pocket Monsters need different amounts of Candy to evolve and learn a second Charged Attack, the amount of Candy and Candy XL needed to teach Max Moves and upgrade them is expected to vary for different Pokemon.

These attacks can only be used inside Max Battles. While each of these has a special effect in the main series games, it is uncertain if Pokemon GO will replicate that trend.

List of all Max Moves from Pokemon Sword and Shield

Max Steelspike in Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via TPC)

Considering Max Strike is being brought over from Pokemon Sword and Shield into Pokemon GO without alteration, similar treatment will likely be meted out to other Max Moves as well. Here is a complete list of Max Moves:

Max Flare (Fire)

Max Flutterby (Bug)

Max Lightning (Electric)

Max Strike (Normal)

Max Knuckle (Fighting)

Max Phantasm (Ghost)

Max Hailstorm (Ice)

Max Ooze (Poison)

Max Geyser (Water)

Max Airstream (Flying)

Max Starfall (Fairy

Max Wyrmwind (Dragon)

Max Mindstorm (Psychic)

Max Rockfall (Rock)

Max Quake (Ground)

Max Darkness (Dark)

Max Overgrowth (Grass)

Max Steelspike (Steel)

There are also G-Max Moves in the main series games. These are exclusive to Gigantamax Pocket Monsters. Here is a complete list:

G-Max Wildfire

G-Max Befuddle

G-Max Volt Crash

G-Max Gold rush

G-Max Chi Strike

G-Max Terror

G-Max Foam Burst

G-Max Resonance

G-Max Cuddle

G-Max Replenish

G-Max Malodor

G-Max Meltdown

G-Max Wind Rage

G-Max Gravitas

G-Max Stonesurge

G-Max Volcalith

G-Max Tartness

G-Max Sweetness

G-Max Sandblast

G-Max Stun Shock

G-Max Centiferno

G-Max Smite

G-Max Snooze

G-Max Finale

G-Max Steelsurge

G-Max Depletion

G-Max Vine Lash

G-Max Cannonade

G-Max Drum Solo

G-Max Fireball

G-Max Hydrosnipe

G-Max One Blow

G-Max Rapid Flow

