How to get Max Particles in Pokemon GO

Max Particles in Pokemon GO is the latest mechanic in Niantic's mobile game. The phenomenon was rolled out on September 4, 2024, as Power Spots started appearing around the globe. Max Particles is the crucial resource used to Dynamax Pocket Monsters and enter Max Battles. The latter will be available in the title starting with the GO Big event on September 10, 2024.

This article covers everything you need to know about getting Max Particles in Pokemon GO.

Best ways to get Max Particles in Pokemon GO

You can get Max Particles in Pokemon GO in three ways:

Check out the dates for upcoming season's Pokemon GO Community Day

Collect them from Power Spots

Walk 2 km.

Collect from Research quests.

Collect them from Power Spots

Power Spot on the overworld map (Image via TPC)

Power Spots are special points of interaction you can find on the overworld map in the game. They look similar to Gyms but have a violet aura and the Dynamax logo on them. You can interact with Power Spots to obtain MP only once per day.

Trending

Interacting with Power Spots rewards you with 120 Max Particles. To obtain this resource, you must simply walk close to a Power Spot and open it. Note that the default MP reward seems to be 100. As of September 4, 2024, a 20 MP bonus is being handed out. There has not been a confirmation from Niantic if or for how long this will remain.

Also read: 5 best teams for Galar Cup: Little Edition in Pokemon GO Max Out season

Walk 2 km

Nearby Dynamax tab (Image via TPC)

There is a new panel in the Nearby section dedicated to Dynamax. Opening that will show you that you get 300 Max Particles in Pokemon GO for walking 2 km. You need not trigger this collection process. This is automated and will get the reward automatically upon completion.

Collect from Research quests

You can also collect Max Particles by completing research quests. As of September 4, the To the Max! Special Research Tutorial is giving out free Max Particles.

There may be other opportunities to get Max Particles via Research as the season progresses.

Also read: How does Dynamax in Pokemon GO work?

FAQ about Max Particles in Pokemon GO

How many Max Particles can you collect in a day?

You can collect up to 1,000 MP on any given day. The optimal way to go about it is to collect 720 MP from six Power Spots and then walk 2 km to get the final 300. This will also allow you to go over the limit by 20.

What can you use Max Particles for in Pokemon GO?

Max Particles can be used to participate in Max Battles, unlock and upgrade Max Moves, and so on.

Also read: Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out (Season 20): Schedule, rewards, and more

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback