Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out (Season 20): Schedule, rewards, and more

Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out kicks off at 1 pm PT on September 3, 2024, and ends at the same time on December 3, 2024. Throughout the season, specialty cups like the Galar Cup (Little and Great League variants), Psychic Cup, Willpower Cup, and more will be available alongside the standard Great, Ultra, and Master League formats.

This article covers everything you need to know about the Max Out update of Pokemon GO Battle League.

Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out: Schedule

Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out schedule (Image via TPC)

Note: Leagues and Cups marked with "*" will give you 4x Stardust from win rewards (does not include end-of-set rewards)

The seasonal schedule for Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out is mentioned below:

September 3 - September 10

Great League

Galar Cup: Little Edition

September 10 - September 17

Ultra League

Galar Cup: Little Edition

September 17 - September 24

Master League*

Psychic Cup: Great League Edition*

September 24 - October 1

Great League*

Ultra League*

Master League*

October 1 - October 8

Great League

Galar Cup: Great League Edition

October 8 - October 15

Ultra League

Sunshine Cup

October 15 - October 22

Master League*

Halloween Cup: Little Edition*

October 22 - October 29

Great League Remix

Halloween Cup: Great League Edition

October 29 - November 5

Great League*

Ultra League*

Master League*

November 5 - November 12

Great League

Master Premier

November 12 - November 19

Ultra League

Willpower Cup

November 19 - November 26

Master League*

Retro Cup*

November 26 - December 3

Great League*

Ultra League*

Master League*

Catch Cup: Great League Edition*

Besides these scheduled formats, the Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out update will include a special event. Its details the mentioned below:

GO Battle Weekend: Max Out

Schedule

Start time: 12 am local time on Saturday, November 2, 2024

12 am local time on Saturday, November 2, 2024 End time: 11:59 pm local time on Sunday, November 3, 2024

Bonuses

4× Stardust from win rewards. (This does not include end-of-set rewards.)

The maximum number of sets you can play per day increases from five to 20. This means you can participate in a total of 100 battles —from 12:00 am to 11:59 pm local time.

—from 12:00 am to 11:59 pm local time. Free battle-themed Timed Research will be available. Rewards include shoes for your avatar inspired by Allister.

Pokémon encountered via GO Battle League rewards will have a wider variance of Attack, Defense, and HP.

A paid battle-themed Timed Research will be available for $1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency). Rewards include 30,000 Stardust, three Rare Candies, and one Star Piece.

All Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out rewards

Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out reward encounters (Image via TPC)

The following Pocket Monsters will be given as guaranteed rewards upon reaching the corresponding ranks during the Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out update:

Rank 1 - Galarian Yamask [Shiny encounter available]

Rank 6 - Haunter

Rank Ace - Jangmo-o [Shiny encounter available]

Rank Veteran - Dragonite

Rank Expert - Frigibax

Rank Legend - Pikachu Libre [Shiny encounter available]

The following critters—based on your rank—will be available throughout the season every time you win the third battle in a set:

Rank 1

Machop [Shiny encounter available]

Rank 1+

Wobuffet [Shiny encounter available]

Mienfoo [Shiny encounter available]

Wooloo

Skwovet

Rank 6+

Frillish [Shiny encounter available]

Carbink

Rank 11+

Scraggy [Shiny encounter possible]

Phantump [Shiny encounter possible]

Galarian Stunfisk [Shiny encounter possible]

Falinks

Rank 16+

Hisuian Sneasel [Shiny encounter available]

Cranidos [Shiny encounter available]

Shieldon [Shiny encounter available]

Rank 20+

Active Raid Boss in five-star raids

Rank Ace+

Jangmo-o [Shiny encounter available]

Rank Veteran+

Dratini [Shiny encounter available]

Rank Expert+

Frigibax

Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out: Other details

Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out end-of-season costume rewards (Image via TPC)

Free GO Battle League Timed Research Pass

A free battle-themed Timed Research will be available to all players when Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out begins. There will be five pages, with each requiring 100 wins. Rewards include Stardust, Rare Candy XL, an Elite Fast TM (400 wins), and an Elite Charged TM (500 wins).

End-of-season costume rewards

The following end-of-season costume rewards will be available based on the rank you achieve before the start of Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out:

Ace rank: Shoes inspired by Allister.

Shoes inspired by Allister. Veteran rank: Mask inspired by Allister.

Mask inspired by Allister. Expert rank: Outfit inspired by Allister.

Outfit inspired by Allister. Legend rank: Pose inspired by Allister.

