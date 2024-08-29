All expected Pokemon GO shiny debuts in September 2024

Pokemon GO's September 2024 calendar will see the Max Out season begin in earnest, and shiny hunters are already licking their chops in preparation of catching plenty of new shiny Pocket Monsters. However, which shiny species are expected to make their first appearance in GO during September 2024? And when will they make their debuts across the month's event calendar?

Every detail is not confirmed at the moment. However, the official information from Niantic, paired with that of the Pokemon GO community known as The Silph Road, should be more than enough to inform trainers on which shinies they can expect to see for the first time in September 2024.

All Shiny Pokemon that trainers should expect to debut in Pokemon GO in September 2024

1) Wooloo/Dubwool

Trending

Shiny Wooloo and Dubwool reverse their wool colors in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the dates for upcoming season's Pokemon GO Community Day

On September 3, 2024, when Pokemon GO's Max Out season begins in earnest during the GO All Out event, Wooloo and Dubwool's shiny forms will be introduced. As themed Pokemon, trainers should be able to find plenty of Wooloo in the wild during GO All Out, making finding a shiny somewhat easier. From there, they can evolve their Shiny Wooloo into Shiny Dubwool.

Wooloo's Spotlight Hour will also take place on September 3 from 6-7 pm local time, providing even more shiny-hunting opportunities.

2) Passimian

Shiny Passimian should make its debut in late September 2024 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Passimian has appeared sporadically in Pokemon GO since its arrival in 2023. However, trainers will likely get their first chance to encounter its blue and orange shiny variant during the Oranguru and Passimian Research Day on September 22, 2024, from 2-5 pm local time.

While Passimian's shiny arrival isn't confirmed by Niantic, Oranguru already has a shiny. This event bringing both Pokemon together may signal Shiny Passimian's debut, or at least that's what the indications from The Silph Road point to.

3) Zacian

Shiny Zacian should arrive in late September 2024 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

On September 26, 2024, Pokemon GO's Legendary Heroes event will begin. In addition to other featured Pokemon in this event, Zacian will appear in its Hero of Many Battles form.

Information from The Silph Road and the community source Leekduck suggests that Zacian will be available in 5-star raids and that its shiny variant will be available as well.

4) Skwovet/Greedent

Shiny Skwovet and Greedent will commemorate the Max Out season arrival (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Like Wooloo and Dubwool, Skwovet and Greedent will be featured during the GO All Out event beginning on September 3. In addition to being available to catch, Niantic has confirmed that both Shiny Skwovet and Greedent will be released during the event. Trainers will be able to find Skwovet in the wild during the event, allowing them to evolve a Shiny Skwovet into a Shiny Greedent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback