Pokemon GO Max Out officially announced 

Niantic has officially announced Pokemon GO Max Out on the game's X channel on August 26, 2024. The short clip teased various Pocket Monsters and mechanics that we will likely get to see over the next few months. The community will be excited to learn that the teases also included Galarian starters, who have been absent from the mobile title.

Max Out Pokemon GO season begins early in September 2024

Pokemon GO Max Out will run from September 3, 2024, to December 3, 2024. Based on previous seasons' timings, we expect the latest season to begin sharply on September 3 at 10 am local time and continue until 10 am local time on December 3.

Galarian Starters are coming in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

The teaser clip's highlights are as follows:

Galarian Starters in Pokemon GO : We catch glimpses of the feet of adorable Gen VIII starter Pokemon - Scorbunny, Grookey, and Sobble - at the very beginning of the clip. These creatures have been missing from the game for a long time, and the community will be delighted that they are finally debuting.

: We catch glimpses of the feet of adorable Gen VIII starter Pokemon - Scorbunny, Grookey, and Sobble - at the very beginning of the clip. These creatures have been missing from the game for a long time, and the community will be delighted that they are finally debuting. Dynamax in Pokemon GO: "Something big is coming" is scrawled on the screen and is followed by massive feet of a significantly large Pokemon, hinting at the imminent arrival of the Dyanmax forms. We have had a variety of datamined information on the matter in the past several weeks, including a Gigantamax moves list. It is not clear which Pokemon appears in the clip.

Dynamax is coming in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

As we count down the days of this season, Niantic is sure to reveal more about Max Out and some of September 2024's events. We already know Pokemon GO Community Day for the upcoming month will feature Ponyta and Galarian Ponyta. The GO Battle League Season 20 balance updates are also out.

