5 things to look forward to in Pokemon GO in September 2024

Trainers should mark their calendars to enjoy playing Pokemon GO in September 2024 because the month will see the new Max Out season begin, alongside the biggest events of the year being held. The major events during the month are GO All Out and GO Big, which will introduce fans to several Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokemon, Galar Starters, Shiny debutants, and more.

In addition, events like Wooloo Spotlight Hour and Raid Battles such as Mega Raids featuring Mega Absol and Kyrogre 5-star Raids will also take place in September 2024 in Pokemon GO.

That's not all. September 2024 will see new Research Breakthroughs for trainers to complete, new eggs to hatch, Pokemon to trade, and PokeStop Showcases to compete in.

That said, here is a list that details the five important things to look forward to in Pokemon GO in September 2024.

Trending

Check out the dates for upcoming season's Pokemon GO Community Day

NOTE: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Max Out season, GO Big, Raid Battles, and two other things to be excited about in Pokemon GO in September 2024

1) Participate in the GO All Out event

GO All Out (Image via Niantic)

The GO All Out event will start on September 3, 2024, at 10:00 am local time and will conclude on September 10, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. The event will debut Shiny Skwovet, Shiny Greedent, Shiny Wooloo, and Shiny Dubwool.

Trainers will want to get these Shiny Pokemon; nevertheless, they should remember to include the family line of Starter Pokemon from Galar in their collection, too.

This event will also debut Dreepy, which evolves into Drakloak and Dragapult. These Pocket Monsters are known for their pseudo-legendary Pokemon status. Trainers can get their hands on them by partaking in GO All Out in Pokemon GO in September 2024.

2) Know new mechanics and features during GO Big

The GO Big event. (Image via Niantic)

The Max Out Season, which will start in Pokemon GO in September 2024, will introduce players to new mechanics and features like Power Spots, Max Battles, Dynamax Pokemon, Max Particles, and more.

Just days after the season kicks off, the GO Big event will also begin on September 10, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. It will feature Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Skwovet, and Wooloo in one-star Max Battles.

Trainers will want to get these Pokemon by beating them in Max Battles. The interesting aspect of these Pocket Monsters is that their evolution lines will be able to go through the Dynamax process.

3) Join 5-star Raid Battles and Mega Raids

Raids in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Each month in Pokemon GO, powerhouses, including Legendary and Mega Pokemon, appear in raids. Trainers will be expected to join 5-star Raid Battles and Mega Raids in Pokemon GO in September 2024. The first creature one will face in 5-star raids is the powerful Water-type Pokemon Kyogre.

Mega Absol will take over Gyms hosting Mega Raids during the same period, and this will be the first Mega Evolution for raiders to defeat. Around the third week of September 2024, Groudon will make its way into 5-Star Raid Battles, and Mega Houndoom will emerge in Mega Raids.

These battles will be hard to win on our own in Pokemon GO in September 2024. As such, trainers have to make sure they defeat the Raid Bosses by forming a strong team to counter them.

Lastly, Zacian and Mega Gardevour will be returning to 5-star Raid Battles and Mega Raids, respectively, by the end September. Use high-level counters to defeat them.

4)Catch wild spawns in Spotlight Hour

The Spotlight Hour event. (Image via Niantic)

The Spotlight Hour event has been featuring numerous regular and Shiny Pokemon every Thursday from 6:00 pm local time to 7:00 pm local time. Below are the details of the critters that will be featured in this event in Pokemon GO in September 2024:

Wooloo Spotlight Hour : September 3, 2024

: September 3, 2024 Dewpider Spotlight Hour : September 10, 2024

: September 10, 2024 Wobbuffet Spotlight Hour : September 17, 2024

: September 17, 2024 Machomp Spotlight Hour: September 24, 2024

The spawn rate of these Pocket Monsters will increase during the runtime of the event.

Moreover, if trainers activate the Lure Module and Incense in locations that benefit from the Weather Boost effect, they may also be able to find Shiny variants of the Spotlighted creature. Regardless, their Shiny rate is low in the game.

5) Complete activities at the Community Day event

September Community Day (Image via Niantic)

The Community Day event in Pokemon GO in September 2024 will feature Ponyta and Galarian Ponyta in the wild. It will also see 4-star Raid Battles, the GO Snapshot, Field Research Tasks, and an event-exclusive Special Research quest.

The event will run on September 14, 2024, from 2:00 pm local time to 5:00 pm local time. However, Ponyta and Galarian Ponyta raids will continue to happen from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time on the same day.

Trainers should try to evolve their Ponyta or Galarian Ponyta into Rapidash or Galarian Rapidash since they will automatically learn the Charged Move Wild Charge if they are evolved during the Community Day event.

Wild Charge is an Electric-type move with 100 power in Trainers Battle and 90 power in Gyms and raids. That said, do ensure that you participate in the forthcoming Community Day in Pokemon GO in September 2024 to get rewards and critters.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback