When are the Galar starters coming to Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO, after several years of waiting from dedicated fans of Generation VIII, is finally introducing the Galar region's starters Sobble, Scorbunny, and Grookey to the popular mobile title. Speculation had swirled around these three Pokemon, especially when Generation IX's starters were released before them, but it seems these three Pokemon will debut on September 3, 2024.

As part of the start of Pokemon GO's upcoming Max Out season, the "GO All Out" will kick off on September 3, introducing a sizable collection of Galar region Pokemon including Sobble/Scorbunny/Grookey and their corresponding evolutions Drizzile/Raboot/Thwackey and Inteleon/Cinderace/Rillaboom.

Where can trainers find the Galar starters in Pokemon GO's Go All Out event?

The Galar region's starters are seen alongside Dreepy in Pokemon GO's Max Out season (Image via Niantic)

Check out the dates for upcoming season's Pokemon GO Community Day

Beginning on September 3, 2024, and lasting until September 10, 2024, Pokemon GO's GO All Out event will be underway. During this time, trainers can encounter Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble in the wild, as Field Research Task encounters, as 5km egg hatches, and as part of the event's Special Research.

Trending

During the Special Research, trainers will be able to select one of the three starter Pokemon from the Galar region and complete tasks to receive rewards, likely rewards that allow trainers to easily evolve their starter Pokemon to its final form. The extra candy from hatching 5km eggs and catching the Galar starters in the wild should only help supplement this endeavor.

All in all, the GO All Out event will be the first opportunity for trainers to obtain the Galar starters, but it's guaranteed to not be the last. The timeframe of September 3-10, 2024, will be the first chance to acquire all three of the Galar region's starters, but don't worry! If players miss this opportunity, the Galar starters will undoubtedly appear again in the future given their popularity.

The fact of the matter is that starter Pokemon, regardless of the generation they hail from, remain highly popular among fans. If trainers miss out on catching these starter Pokemon at first, they'll undoubtedly reappear in the future, especially because it appears that the upcoming Max Out season is heavily focused on the Galar region and the Dynamax/Gigantamax phenomenon.

Whatever the case, the Galar starters may be introduced to Pokemon GO in early September 2024, but they're here to stay. There's no doubt that future events will include Sobble/Scorbunny/Grookey much like other events have included starter Pokemon from Generations I-VII and Generation IX. If players miss out on catching Galar's starters during GO All Out, patience will serve them quite well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback