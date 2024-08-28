5 things to look forward to in Pokemon GO Max Out

With September right around the corner, the new season of Pokemon GO has been announced. Max Out is the long-awaited update that finally brings the Dynamax mechanic to the game. Given the information released already, it is safe to say that the Galar region will be the main focus for this next stretch of content.

Here are five things players can expect from the upcoming Max Out season.

5 exciting updates coming in Pokemon GO's Max Out season

1) New Pokemon

The Galarian starters, as well as the Dreepy line, are set to arrive at the season's debut (Image via The Pokemon Company)

During the debut of Pokemon GO Max Out, a celebratory event will take place in the first week. Returning creatures from the Galar region will appear as wild spawns, with Wooloo and Skwovet expected to show up. Additionally, these two critters will have their shiny forms released for the occasion.

While the new wild spawns are worth celebrating, there will also be special eggs released that contain Pocket Monsters from the Galar region. The Galarian starters will also be available through 5 kilometer eggs, while others will be available through 7 and 10 kilometer eggs.

2) New Special Research

The new Special Research will allow players to choose one of the three Starter Pokemon from the Galar region (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Max Out season will open with a Special Research where players can pick one of the three starters from the Galar region. Selecting one will also unlock a postcard book background, depending on the partner chosen.

If prior story-related research missions are to be considered, this upcoming Special Research could reward players with enough resources to fully evolve the starter they chose. This gives collectors a chance to fill their Pokedex before the respective Community Day for each of the starters.

3) Max Battles

Max Battles are a new type of raid featuring Dynamax Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

Dynamax Pokemon can be encountered in Max Battles, which is a new type of raid. So far, only weaker, One-Star Max Battles will be available.

Max Battles will feature the original Kanto starters, as well as Skwovet or Wooloo. Additionally, creatures captured through these raids will have the capacity to Dynamax in other Max Battles. The base forms will not only have access to this ability, but also their evolutions, meaning players could bring a Dynamax Charizard to their next Max Battle.

4) Dynamax

Dynamax is the main battle gimmick from the eighth generation (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dynamax is the main gimmick introduced in the eighth generation and is exclusive to the Galar region (as the phenomenon is tied to the Legendary, Eternatus). Much like Mega Evolution, Dynamax can only be used contextually, meaning it cannot be used in the game's Battle League.

As stated in the prior entry, Dynamax can currently only be used in Max Battles, which are raids featuring Dynamax Pokemon. Only Pocket Monsters caught from these fights can currently use this gimmick. In order to Dynamax a Pokemon, trainers will need to use Max Particles, which can be collected from other Max Battles.

5) Battle League update

The Battle League will see notable balance updates for Pokemon GO's new season (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO's Max Out will bring a new wave of balance updates for the competitive Battle League. These changes will include base damage and energy generation adjustments to various attacks. It will also give some Pokemon access to new attacks.

Additionally, the schedule for special battle formats has also been announced. The season will open with a Little Cup restricted to creatures from the Galar region in the Galar Cup: Little Edition.

