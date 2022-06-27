How to get Beast Balls in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO recently debuted the arrival of Ultra Beasts, Pokemon that emerged from beyond the stars. As a result, Niantic also included Beast Balls, which improves the chances of acquiring these Pokemon.

Considering the difficulty of catching Pokemon GO's Ultra Beasts, it isn't a bad call to keep a few Beast Balls on hand. This should not only increase the chances of players capturing one of the coveted Pokemon, but also reduce the number of Pokeballs they'll need to utilize during the catch encounter.

All in all, keeping as many Beast Balls on hand if possible is a wise tactic for a trainer seeking the Ultra Beasts.

Pokemon GO: How to obtain the game's new Beast Balls

The emergence of the Ultra Beasts during Pokemon GO Fest (Image via Niantic)

To celebrate the arrival of the Ultra Beasts, the Season of GO in Pokemon GO, Niantic is bringing the Ultra Beasts to the upcoming GO Fest events. These themed events will occur in certain parts of the world, including Berlin, Seattle, and Sapporo.

Sadly, this limits the number of trainers who can receive Beast Balls, as players outside of these events cannot yet obtain them. However, for those that are native to the areas or who make the trip to GO Fest, obtaining Beast Balls is quite easy.

Obtaining Beast Balls in Future GO Fests

Before players head to the physical location of the GO Fest event, they'll need to purchase a ticket for it. This can be done either in-game through the game's shop feature or by buying a ticket on the official Pokemon GO site. In the trainer's Special Research story, after helping Rhi find the Ultra Beast Nihilego during GO Fest, they'll receive Beast Balls in an attempt to catch the spacefaring Pokemon. Future GO Fest events should provide the same benefits as long as trainers possess a ticket for the event and travel to the necessary real-world location.

It is unclear if Beast Balls will make an appearance outside of these Season of GO events or if they will remain exclusive to them. However, some players have speculated that Ultra Beasts will later arrive in the traditional game's raids, providing players with the ability to catch them by completing raid battles.

This is unconfirmed, and there is no guarantee that Beast Balls will factor into the equation, but the possibility exists regardless. Otherwise, trainers may expect to catch the Ultra Beasts with ordinary Premier Balls received after completing raids.

Sadly, for the moment, Beast Balls are essentially exclusive to players who spend quite a bit of money on a GO Fest ticket. This is especially true considering trainers who wish to obtain the new Pokeball type will also likely have to travel to one of the listed cities for the upcoming GO Fests.

It's possible Niantic will eventually remove the gated availability for these items. However, for the time being, trainers will have to go the extra mile in order to utilize Beast Balls in-game.

