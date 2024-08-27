The Pokemon GO Triumph Together Valor Collection Challenge Timed Research is now live, with trainers worldwide completing the task of defeating 75,000,000 Team GO Rocket members. The provided questline has one step with two different tasks. Completing them will net players Stardust, XP, and an encounter with a Candela-themed Ponyta.

Triumph Together runs in Pokemon GO from Friday, August 23, 2024, at 3 pm PDT to Friday, August 30, 2024, at 3 pm PDT. We have gathered all the available information on the Fight with Valor Timed Research questline below. You can check our Triumph Together Global Challenges guide page to learn more about the remaining challenges, bonuses, and more.

All Pokemon GO Triumph Together Valor Collection Challenge Timed Research tasks and rewards

The Pokemon GO Triumph Together Valor Collection Challenge Timed Research tasks and rewards are as follows:

Triumph Together Timed Research: Fight with Valor - Step 1 of 1

Defeat 1 Team GO Rocket member - 5x Hyper Potion

Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket members - 5x Revive

Rewards: Candela-themed Ponyta encounter, 10,000 XP, 5,000 Stardust

With the Valor part completed, trainers are currently tackling the Instinct (Yellow team) Global Challenge. The task at hand is hatching 20,000,000 eggs. While it surely is a steep climb, it remains to be seen how long the global community will take to complete it. The final challenge is the Mystic (Blue Team) Global Challenge, where trainers will be tasked with completing 35,000,000 Field Research tasks.

As August 2024 draws to an end, we inch towards the end of Season of Shared Skies. Recently, Niantic officially confirmed the next season’s title - Max Out, along with the Galarian Starter debut and Dynamax mechanic introduction teaser. The remaining few days of this month will likely see further teasers followed by official announcements with details about Max Out seasonal highlights, research, rotation, and more.

