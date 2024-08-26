The Pokemon GO Triumph Together Global Challenges bring three distinct tasks for trainers to complete and unlock bonuses associated with them. These have been divided into Valor, Instinct, and Mystic, with the event beginning with the Valor Global Challenge.

Triumph Together takes place between Friday, August 23, 2024, at 3 pm PDT and Friday, August 30, 2024, at 11.59 pm PDT. Apart from the Global Challenges mentioned below, players can also participate in a paid Triumph Together Timed Research.

Pokemon GO Triumph Together Valor Global Challenge

Task: Defeat 75,000,000 Team GO Rocket members.

Check out the dates for upcoming season's Pokemon GO Community Day

Expand Tweet

Trending

During the challenge, Team GO Rocket spawns with more frequency at PokeStops and in balloons. Once the Valor Global Challenge task is completed, the following bonuses will be online:

A special Team Valor–themed Timed Research opportunity that leads to an encounter with Ponyta wearing a Candela-themed accessory [shiny variant possible].

2× XP for spinning PokéStops.

Instinct Global Challenge unlocks.

Pokemon GO Triumph Together Instinct Global Challenge

Task: Hatch 20,000,000 Eggs.

When this challenge is active, trainers will enjoy a 1/2 Egg Hatch distance bonus. Furthermore, the following 7 km egg hatches will be available:

Grimer wearing a party hat [shiny variant possible].

Slugma [shiny variant possible]

Slakoth wearing a visor [shiny variant possible].

Litleo [shiny variant possible]

Komala [shiny variant possible]

Togedemaru [shiny variant possible]

Once this global challenge is completed, the following bonuses will be active:

A special Team Instinct–themed Timed Research opportunity that leads to an encounter with Elekid wearing a Spark-themed accessory [shiny variant possible]

2× Stardust for hatching Eggs..

Mystic Global Challenge unlocks.

Pokemon GO Triumph Together Mystic Global Challenge

Task: Complete 35,000,000 Field Research tasks.

During this challenge, players will get to enjoy event-themed Field Research tasks. The pocket monster encounters from the said tasks are as follows:

Cyndaquil [shiny variant possible]

Beldum [shiny variant possible]

Tirtouga [shiny variant possible]

Archen [shiny variant possible]

Duckett [shiny variant possible]

Emolga [shiny variant possible]

Tynamo [shiny variant possible]

Goomy [shiny variant possible]

Crabrawler [shiny variant possible]

Tandemaus

Trainers will enjoy the following active bonuses once this challenge is completed:

A special Team Mystic–themed Timed Research opportunity that leads to an encounter with Lapras wearing a Blanche-themed accessory [shiny variant possible].

Two guaranteed Candy XL for evolving Pokémon.

Check out other Triumph Together Pokemon GO articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback