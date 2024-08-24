Pokemon GO Triumph Together Timed Research: All tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Triumph Together Timed Research is available to trainers for $5.00 (or the same in players' local currency). The questline involves tasks like powering up pocket monsters, defeating Team GO Rocket Grunts, exploring in-game, and hatching eggs. Trainers will receive XP, Premium Battle pass, and Stardust after completing all the tasks.

We have gathered all the available details regarding the paid Timed Research for Pokemon GO Triumph Together below. Lucky trainers can encounter shiny variants of Gym Leader-themed Ponyta, Lapras, and Elekid.

All Pokemon GO Triumph Together Timed Research tasks and rewards

Here are the Triumph Together Timed Research tasks and rewards that Pokemon GO trainers can complete and unlock:

Triumph Together Timed Research - Step 1 of 1

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 1x Rocket Radar

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts - Candela-themed Ponyta encounter

Explore 3 km - 1x Incubator

Hatch an Egg - 1x Super Incubator

Hatch 3 Eggs - Spark-themed Elekid encounter

Spin 20 PokeStops or Gyms - 1x Incense

Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 1x Lure Module

Complete 10 Field Research tasks - Blanche-themed Lapras encounter

Rewards: 10000 XP, 2x Premium Battle Pass, 5000x Stardust

Triumph Together began on Friday, August 23, 2024, at 3 pm PDT and will continue until Friday, August 30, 2024, at 11.59 pm PDT. The event brings three Global Challenges into the mix based on Instinct, Valor, and Mystic. Completing these will bring various permanent bonuses and rewards that will be available till the end of the event.

Niantic also revealed that trainers who pick up the Triumph Together ticker from the GO Web Store will get a free Incubator.

