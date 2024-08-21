5 best PvP picks to farm during Pokemon GO Triumph Together

If trainers are looking for Pocket Monsters to train that are good for PvP (GO Battle League), they can participate in the Pokemon GO Triumph Together event to obtain them. The event focuses on finishing challenges to collect exciting rewards, including Pokemon encounters. Triumph Together is distinct from other Pokemon GO events, as one gets to complete three different Global Challenges.

The first is the Valor Global, the second is the Instinct Global, and the third is the Mystic Global. To know more about these challenges and how to prepare for the event, here is a Pokemon GO Triumph Together preparation guide for participants.

Now, we will take a look at the five best PvP Pokemon to farm during the Triumph Together event.

NOTE: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Strong and reliable PvP picks to hunt in Pokemon GO Triumph Together

1) Party Hat Muk, which evolves from Party Hat Grimer

Party Hat Muk in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Trainers have to hatch 7 KM Pokemon eggs if they want to encounter and catch Party Hat Grimer during the Pokemon GO Triumph Together event. The Pokemon can be evolved into Party Hat Muk, which is the more powerful form. To trigger the evolution process, one can collect 50 Candies and feed them to the creature. Once trainers do this, a Party Hat Grimer evolves into a Party Hat Muk.

According to PvPoke, a Party Hat Muk that knows Poison Jab as the Fast Move and Thunder Punch + Dark Pulse as the Charged Moves ranks #147 in the Ultra League meta. It is a costume Pokemon that is collected for its power and appearance.

2) Magcargo, which evolves from Slugma

Magcargo in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

At the Pokemon GO Triumph Together event, players should set a goal of catching Slugma, which they can then evolve into Magcargo. A Magcargo is a dual Rock- and Fire-type Pokemon with its power focusing on the defensive side of battles.

To get this Pocket Monster, trainers have to hatch 7 KM Pokemon eggs, find a Slugma in them, and feed the caught critter its Candies.

Magcargo is well-suited for the Fossil Cup format of the GO Battle League. PvPoke is a great website that provides PvP ratings of monsters available in Pokemon GO. It says that Magcargo ranks at #68 in the Fossil Cup, but it needs to learn the Fast Move Incinerate and the Charged Moves Rock Tomb and Overheat.

3) Visor Vigoroth, which evolves from Visor Slakoth

Vigoroth with a Visor in Pokemon GO. (Image via Niantic)

Visor Vigoroth or Vigoroth wearing a Visor is a Normal-type Pokemon from the Hoenn region and is mostly used in the Great League meta. During the Pokemon GO Triumph Together event, trainers can get their hands on it by obtaining a Visor Slakoth and 25 Pokemon Candies. This costume variant can evolve into a Slaking wearing a Visor, but, as of writing, the latter is not suitable for PvP plays.

Trainers can encounter and catch Visor Slakoth, to evolve into Visor Vigoroth, by hatching 7 KM Pokemon eggs during the event. As there are other Pocket Monsters that are also featured in these eggs, one has to hatch as many eggs as required to come upon it. The thing that is worth noting is that Vigoroth rocking a Visor is ranked at number 30 in the Great League ratings of the GO Battle League.

4) Togedemaru

Togedemaru in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Toegedemaru is a great PvP Pokemon that should be added to one’s collection. Trainers can do so by hatching 7 KM eggs during the runtime of the Pokemon GO Triumph Together event.

Additionally, one thing they should remember is that every hatched egg matters, as this helps players complete the Instinct Global Challenge. A Challenge where 20,000,000 eggs must be hatched.

PvPoke suggests why trainers want to get Togedemaru in Pokemon GO. It is because Togedemaru is a good Electric and Steel-type Pocket Monster for the Great League. According to the ratings of this meta, it is ranked at the #72 position.

5) Goodra, which evolves from Goomy

Goodra in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

If trainers have a Sliggoo that is ready to evolve into a Goodra and they want to farm Candies to evolve it, they can complete Field Research Tasks to earn encounters with Goomy (can be transferred to Professor to collect Candies) in the Pokemon GO Triumph Together event.

Shifting our focus on Goodra, it is a pseudo-legendary Pokemon, and its best PvP moveset is Dragon Breath and Aqua Tail + Power Whip.

This entity can perform exceptionally well in the Great League, Ultra League, and Master League. That said, Goodra is one of the best Pocket Monsters to own during the Pokemon GO Triumph Together event for PvP plays.

