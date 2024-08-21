How to get Spark-themed Elekid in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Pokemon GO players are gearing up for the upcoming Global Challenges, part of the Triumph Together event, which promises exciting rewards and special encounters. One of the highlights for Team Instinct players is the chance to encounter an Elekid wearing a Spark-themed accessory. Here is everything you need to know about how to get this special Elekid and whether it can be shiny.

How to encounter Spark-themed Elekid in Pokemon GO?

Expand Tweet

Trending

Check out the dates for upcoming season's Pokemon GO Community Day

The Triumph Together event is packed with challenges that require collaboration from Trainers worldwide. By working together, players can unlock special bonuses and Timed Research, making the event even more rewarding.

The event kicks off on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at 3:30 AM IST and wraps up on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at 12:29 PM IST. Each Global Challenge will focus on a different team's theme, with unique rewards tied to each challenge.

Instinct Global Challenge: Hatch Eggs for Spark-Themed Elekid

Team Instinct’s challenge is all about hatching Eggs. To complete the Instinct Global Challenge, players need to collectively hatch 20,000,000 Eggs. Once this goal is achieved, several bonuses will be unlocked, including the chance to encounter a Spark-themed Elekid through Timed Research.

Instinct Global Challenge details:

Challenge Goal: Hatch 20,000,000 Eggs.

Hatch 20,000,000 Eggs. Bonus active during the challenge: 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event.

Instinct Global Challenge Rewards

Successfully completing the Instinct Global Challenge unlocks a series of exciting rewards:

Spark-themed Elekid: Completing the challenge will unlock a special Team Instinct-themed Timed Research, leading to an encounter with Elekid wearing a Spark-themed accessory. This is a unique opportunity to catch a costumed Pokemon that represents Team Instinct’s leader, Spark.

Completing the challenge will unlock a special Team Instinct-themed Timed Research, leading to an encounter with Elekid wearing a Spark-themed accessory. This is a unique opportunity to catch a costumed Pokemon that represents Team Instinct’s leader, Spark. 2× Stardust for Hatching Eggs: Players will also enjoy double Stardust for every Egg hatched during the event, making it a great time to stock up on this valuable resource.

Players will also enjoy double Stardust for every Egg hatched during the event, making it a great time to stock up on this valuable resource. Mystic Global Challenge unlocks: Once the Instinct challenge is completed, the next challenge, themed around Team Mystic, will become available.

Also read: Pokemon GO Triumph Together preparation guide

Can Spark-themed Elekid be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Elekid as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yes, if you are lucky, the Spark-themed Elekid you encounter could be shiny. The chance to catch a shiny, costumed Elekid adds an extra layer of excitement to the event, so be sure to participate in the challenge and complete the Timed Research for your chance to add this rare Pokemon to your collection.

Also read: Best PvP picks to farm during Pokemon GO Triumph Together

The Spark-themed Elekid is a must-have for Team Instinct players and Pokemon GO enthusiasts alike. By participating in the Instinct Global Challenge and hatching Eggs, you’ll not only contribute to the global effort but also unlock the chance to catch this unique, potentially shiny Elekid.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback