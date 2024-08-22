5 rare Pokemon to catch at Pokemon GO Triumph Together

Trainers may wonder which featured Pokemon in the Pokemon GO Triumph Together event are rare to obtain in the game. While there are few of these Pocket Monsters, we will only take a look at five such Pokemon that should be included in your collection. Shiny Pokemon wearing different themed accessories are available in this event, and several exciting rewards can be collected by completing Global Challenges.

There is much more to gain by participating in the Triumph Together event. Here is a list of the five Pokemon that are barely encountered by players, but can now be obtained by playing the game during the Pokemon GO Triumph Together event.

NOTE: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Five rare species trainers can get in the Pokemon GO Triumph Together event

1) Blanche-themed Lapras

Blanche-themed Lapras in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Blanche-themed Lapras is a costume variant of the Transport Pokemon, which will be available for grabs with the start of Pokemon GO Triumph Together on August 24, 2024. It is not usually featured in events, and due to its limited availability, it is hard to spot in the game.

However, if you happen to beat the Mystic Global Challenge in this event, you can encounter a Blanche-themed Lapras as a reward.

The typing of this rare Pokemon is Water and Ice. It is weak to Electric-, Fighting-, Rock-, and Grass-type attacks. However, it resists Ice- and Water-type moves.

2) Spark-themed Elekid

Spark-themed Elekid in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Officially known as the Electric Pokemon, the Spark-themed Elekid is one of the major attractions of Pokemon GO Triumph Together event. This lovely baby Pokemon is hard to come across in Niantic’s mobile title because its odds of being included in events are pretty low.

Pocket Monsters like this are offered to the community for celebration. That said, one can find Spark Accessory Elekid by receiving rewards from the Instinct Global Challenge.

Spark-themed Elekid is an Electric-type Pokemon, and because of this typing, it is only weak to Ground-type moves. Nevertheless, it resists type attacks of Electric, Flying, and Steel.

3) Candela-themed Ponyta

Candela-themed Ponyta in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Trainers can get Candela-themed Ponyta in Pokemon GO Triumph Together through rewards of the Valor Global Challenge. The challenge requires them to defeat 75,000,000 Team GO Rocket members.

The Shiny version of this rare costume creature is also available, but you will have to wait for the completion of this challenge to encounter it. That said, Shiny Candela Accessory Ponyta is challenging to come across.

Candela-themed Ponyta is a Fire-type creature in the game and is vulnerable to Ground-, Rock-, and Water-type moves. Because of the elemental typing, it takes decreased damage from Bug-, Fairy-, Fire-, Grass-, Steel-, and Ice-type attacks.

4) Party Hat Grimer

Party Hat Grimer in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Another rare Pokemon that trainers should get by partaking in the Pokemon GO Triumph Together event is none other than the recently debuted Party Hat Grimer. It was introduced as a part of the Pokemon GO’s 8th Anniversary Party.

Now, since the developer has decided to return it to fans again via 7 KM eggs in this event, they can hatch them to get the Pocket Monster. Party Hat Grimer is a rare critter, so it deserves a place in trainers’ inventory.

Grimer wearing a Party Hat is a Poison-type Pocket Monster from the Kanto region. It is weak to Ground- and Psychic-type attacks but is capable of resisting Fairy-, Poison-, Bug-, Grass-, and Fighting-type moves.

5) Tandemaus

Tandemaus in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Players can complete a certain Field Research task to encounter Tandemaus in Pokemon GO Triumph Together. To be able to get this task, they can go to their nearest PokeStops or Gyms and spin their PhotoDiscs. It is worth noting that each finished task is a contribution to completing the Mystic Global Challenge.

Tandemaus is a Normal-type Pokemon that first appeared in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The creature is susceptible to Fighting-type attacks and withstands Ghost-type moves.

In conclusion, the five rare Pokemon to catch at Pokemon GO Triumph Together are Blanche-themed Lapras, Spark-themed Elekid, Candela-themed Ponyta, Party Hat Grimer, and Tandemaus.

