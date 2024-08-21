How to get Blanche-themed Lapras in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Trainers have two methods to get their hands on a Blanche-themed Lapras in Pokemon GO. Also known as a Blanche Accessory Lapras, this Pocket Monster can be shiny in the game. The Triumph Together event is returning these costumed creatures to the community, but you only have a few set methods to obtain them, which will be discussed in this guide.
Blanche-themed Lapras and its shiny form are a Water and Ice-type Pokemon with access to good Charged Attacks, like Dragon Pulse.
The Pokemon GO Triumph Together event is set to start on August 24, 2024, at 3:45 AM NT and is due to conclude on August 31, 2024, at 12:44 PM NT. You can partake in this event to get a Blanche-themed Lapras and a Shiny Blanche-themed Lapras in Pokemon GO.
Blanche-themed Lapras in Pokemon GO: How to get, weaknesses, and more
You can obtain a Blanche-themed Lapras in Pokemon GO through the following activities:
- Finish the Mystic-themed Timed Research task
- Trade
1) Finish the Mystic-themed Timed Research task
There is a Mystic Global Challenge in the Triumph Together event, which eventually leads to an encounter with a Blanche-themed Lapras in Pokemon GO when completed. The challenge demands the completion of 35,000,000 Field Research Tasks.
Once this is achieved, all participants will receive a special Team Mystic–themed Timed Research task that offers a Blanche Accessory Lapras encounter.
Blanche-themed Lapras is a dual Ice- and Water-type entity; making it weak to Electric, Fighting, Grass, and Rock-type attacks by 160%. These are used to create the best counters against it. The creature is resistant to Ice and Water-type moves, so trainers should avoid their use.
2) Trade
If your friend has an extra Blanche-themed Lapras in Pokemon GO, you can ask them whether they would like to trade it with you. You will need Stardust and must be within a 100-meter distance to complete the trade process.
Every known method to get Shiny Blanche-themed Lapras in Pokemon GO
Since the methods to obtain Blanche-themed Lapras and Shiny Blanche-themed Lapras are the same, you can do the following things:
- Complete Mystic-themed Timed Research task
- Trade
Stats and moveset of Blanche-themed Lapras in Pokemon GO
- Type: Ice and Water
- Max combat power (CP): 2985 CP
- Attack: 165
- Defense: 174
- Stamina: 277
- Fast Moves: Ice Shard, Frost Breath, and Water Gun
- Charged Moves: Ice Beam, Blizzard, Dragon Pulse, Hydro Pump, Surf, and Skull Bash
- Weather Boost: Rainy and Snowy
- Best PvP moveset: Ice Shard and Skull Bash + Surf
- Best PvE moveset: Water Gun and Surf
