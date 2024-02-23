10 best Water-type Pokemon, ranked

Long-term fans of the franchise may find themselves wondering which the best Water-type Pokemon is. With 159 Pocket Monsters belonging to this category — including critters who have Water as one of their types — figuring out which the best option is can be hard. However, some of these 159 creatures are clearly better than others.

This article lists the 10 best Water-type Pokemon and ranks them based on their overall viability in this series' games, considering factors like ability, stats, moves, and more.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking the best Water-type Pokemon

10) Dracovish

Dracovish (Image via TPC)

Type: Water and Dragon

Water and Dragon Ability: Water Absorb, Strong Jaw, or Sand Rush (Hidden)

Water Absorb, Strong Jaw, or Sand Rush (Hidden) HP: 90

90 Atk: 90

90 Def: 100

100 Sp. Atk: 70

70 Sp. Def: 80

80 Speed: 75

75 BST: 505

505 Resistances: Steel, Fire, Water

Steel, Fire, Water Weakness: Dragon, Fairy

This Pocket Monster is one of the best Water-type Pokemon because of how well its abilities, stats, and moves align. The critter has access to Fishious Rend, one of the strongest Water-type attacks as its signature move. This base 85-power move deals double damage if Dracovish goes fast or targets a slot where the opponent has just switched in.

Despite being very strong on its own, this entity's power doesn't match that of the critters on this list. Some of them have specific niches they cover very well, while others are outstanding Water-type all-rounders.

9) Volcanion

Volcanion (Image via TPC)

Type: Fire and Water

Fire and Water Ability: Water Absorb

Water Absorb HP: 80

80 Atk: 110

110 Def: 120

120 Sp. Atk: 130

130 Sp. Def: 90

90 Speed: 70

70 BST: 600

600 Resistances: Bug, Steel, Fire, Ice, Fairy, Water (Immunity)

Bug, Steel, Fire, Ice, Fairy, Water (Immunity) Weakness: Ground, Rock, Electric

Volcanion is one of the best Water-type Pokemon because of its unique typing. In fact, it is the only Pocket Monster to have a dual typing of Water and Fire. Volcanion is also extremely strong, with its base stat total of 600. Water Absorb is one of the best abilities in the game and gives the critter immunity to incoming Water-type attacks.

Volcanion could be higher up on the list, but unfortunately, it hasn't seen extensive competitive play.

8) Hero Form Palafin

Hero Form Palafin (Image via TPC)

Type: Water

Water Ability: Zero to Hero

Zero to Hero HP: 100

100 Atk: 160

160 Def: 97

97 Sp. Atk: 106

106 Sp. Def: 87

87 Speed: 100

100 BST: 650

650 Resistances: Steel, Fire, Ice, Water

Steel, Fire, Ice, Water Weakness: Grass, Electric

Hero Form Palafin is one of the additions of Gen IX. Its BST is only 20 points lower than most Legendary Pocket Monsters featured on the covers of Pokemon games over generations. It has access to fantastic Water-type attacks such as Flip Turn, Wave Crash, and even a signature Attack Jet Punch.

Given its potential, Hero Form Palafin could've been higher on the list. However, as of February 2024, the remaining critters have proved their mettle on the battlefield for longer.

7) Gyarados

Gyarados (Image via TPC)

Type: 95

95 Ability: Intimidate or Moxie (Hidden)

Intimidate or Moxie (Hidden) HP: 95

95 Atk: 125

125 Def: 79

79 Sp. Atk: 60

60 Sp. Def: 100

100 Speed: 81

81 BST: 540

540 Resistances: Fighting, Bug, Steel, Fire, Water, Ground (Immunity)

Fighting, Bug, Steel, Fire, Water, Ground (Immunity) Weakness: Rock, Electric

Access to the ability Intimidate makes this entry one of the best Water-type Pokemon of all time. That move lets Gyarados lower the opponent's Attack by one stage every time this creature switches in, letting it take hits from players with ease. The Pocket Monster's impressive Attack stat allows it to challenge enemies with substantial damage as well.

Gyarados' secondary Flying typing and sustained usage over the years make it one of the best Water-type Pokemon.

6) Palkia

Palkia (Image via TPC)

Type: Water and Dragon

Water and Dragon Ability: Pressure and Telepathy (Hidden)

Pressure and Telepathy (Hidden) HP: 90

90 Atk: 120

120 Def: 100

100 Sp. Atk: 150

150 Sp. Def: 120

120 Speed: 100

100 BST: 680

680 Resistances: Steel, Fire, Water

Steel, Fire, Water Weakness: Dragon, Fairy

Palkia was the mascot of the Pokemon Pearl game. This entity has mind-boggling stats, which makes it one of the best Water-type creatures. The critter has only two weaknesses it can neutralize easily as of Gen IX with Terastallization.

Palkia has an extremely powerful signature Attack called Spacial Rend, which also has an increased Critical Hit ratio. Despite being one of the incredibly powerful Pocket Monsters, it sees less use in formats it is allowed in as there are other Box Legendary Pokemon with busted moves and abilities.

5) Mega Swampert

Mega Swampert (Image via TPC)

Type: Water and Ground

Water and Ground Ability: Swift Swim

Swift Swim HP: 100

100 Atk: 150

150 Def: 110

110 Sp. Atk: 95

95 Sp. Def: 110

110 Speed: 70

70 BST: 635

635 Resistances: Poison, Rock, Steel, Fire, Electric (immunity)

Poison, Rock, Steel, Fire, Electric (immunity) Weakness: Grass

Swampert is hands-down the best Starter option for any Hoenn playthrough. Mega Swampert is a strict upgrade from that. This is because, with Swift Swim, the critter can take advantage of its relatively low-speed stat and deal immense damage with its incredibly strong Physical Attacks.

Even though Mega Evolution is a thing of the past, it would be unfair to not mention Mega Swampert on the list of the best Water-type Pokemon. This is because it was a milestone in the gaming franchise's history and still holds the potential to shape metas if it were allowed to again.

4) Iron Bundle

Iron Bundle (Image via TPC)

Type: Ice and Water

Ice and Water Ability: Quark Drive

Quark Drive HP: 56

56 Atk: 80

80 Def: 114

114 Sp. Atk: 124

124 Sp. Def: 60

60 Speed: 136

136 BST: 570

570 Resistances: Water, Ice

Water, Ice Weakness: Fighting, Rock, Grass, Electric

Iron Bundle is a Paradox Pokemon introduced in Generation IX. It is an extremely powerful Special Attacker. What makes this creature stand out from others on this list, thereby making it one of the best Water-type Pokemon, is its impressive Speed Stat.

Additionally, access to STAB Freeze Dry means it has an unusual coverage into opposing Water-types. It also has a lot of status moves such as Encore that makes Iron Bundle a versatile pick in the game's competitive scene.

3) Tapu Fini

Tapu Fini (Image via TPC)

Type: Water and Fairy

Water and Fairy Ability: Misty Surge or Telepathy (Hidden)

Misty Surge or Telepathy (Hidden) HP: 70

70 Atk: 75

75 Def: 115

115 Sp. Atk: 95

95 Sp. Def: 130

130 Speed: 85

85 BST: 570

570 Resistances: Fighting, Bug, Fire, Water, Ice, Dark, Dragon (Immunity)

Fighting, Bug, Fire, Water, Ice, Dark, Dragon (Immunity) Weakness: Poison, Grass, Electric

Tapu Fini is arguably one of the best Water-type Pokemon out there. It is naturally strong as a defensive pick but can also perform very well as a Special Attacker. What sets this entity apart is its ability to set up Misty Terrain as soon as it enters the field. This mechanic dampens the power of Dragon-type attacks by 50% and makes it impossible to inflict status conditions.

Tapu Fini barely has any downsides, but this creature's unavailability in Generation IX makes it less relevant than the top two slots on the list of best water-type Pokemon.

2) Rapido Strike Urshifu

Rapido Strike Urshifu (Image via TPC)

Type: Fighting and Water

Fighting and Water Ability: Unseen Fist

Unseen Fist HP: 100

100 Atk: 130

130 Def: 100

100 Sp. Atk: 63

63 Sp. Def: 60

60 Speed: 97

97 BST: 550

550 Resistances: Rock, Bug, Steel, Fire, Water, Ice, Dark

Rock, Bug, Steel, Fire, Water, Ice, Dark Weakness: Flying, Fairy, Grass, Electric, Psychic

Rapid Strike Urshifu is a formidable pick for two reasons. Firstly, it is an incredibly strong attacker thanks to its 130 base Attack. Secondly, the combination of its signature attack and Ability — Surging Strikes and Unseen Fist — means the move always hits and benefits from a Critical Hit damage multiplier.

Combine the two, and Rapid Strike Urshifu becomes the second-best Water-type Pokemon across generations.

1) Kyogre

Kyogre is the best Water-type Pokemon ever (Image via TPC)

Type: Water

Water Ability: Drizzle

Drizzle HP: 100

100 Atk: 100

100 Def: 90

90 Sp. Atk: 150

150 Sp. Def: 140

140 Speed: 90

90 BST: 660

660 Resistances: Steel, Fire, Ice, Water

Steel, Fire, Ice, Water Weakness: Grass, Electric

Kyogre is the best Water-type creature ever. The box legendary from Generation III's Pokemon Sapphire hits extremely hard and can take damage for days, thanks to its impressive stats. Kyogre also has the ability to set up rain that boosts Water-type attacks. When it's Mega Evolved, this rain becomes even stronger.

Kyogre is only allowed in specific competitive metas. However, wherever the creature can be employed, trainers use it, as it is the best Water-type Pokemon.