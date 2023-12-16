How to get Rapid Strike Urshifu in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To get a Rapid Strike Urshifu in Indigo Disk, you must first find a Kubfu, which can be encountered in the North Province Area 2, located northwest of the Paldea region. You have to finish the main story of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's second DLC to find the Legendary. Once completed, go to the Blueberry Academy and talk to an NPC called Snackworth, who will be at the right side of the entrance. He’ll provide you with the creature’s whereabouts and give you a Kubfu Treat.

You’ll need to complete as many BBQs as possible so Snackworth can give the Treat. Take the item, head to the location mentioned above, and defeat Kubfu to evolve it into Rapid Strike Urshifu.

We’ll now move forward with how to start its evolution process in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to evolve Kubfu into Rapid Strike Urshifu in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Kubfu and Urshifu (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To evolve Kubfu into Rapid Strike Urshifu in the Indigo Disk, you must collect the Scroll of Waters. The scroll can be found in an auction in Porto Marinada, located on the west coast of the Paldea region. Give the Key Item to Kubfu to get Rapid Strike Urshifu.

However, the main challenge you must overcome will be finishing the main story of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s second expansion. If you haven't completed it, you won't be able to find Snackworth and get yourself a Kubfu Treat. On top of that, you have to complete multiple Blueberry Quests to find information on this Legendary from the NPC.

Additionally, the Indigo Disk’s Blueberry Points you collected in the Terrarium will not help you bid in the auction. You’ll need the in-game cash that works in Paldea. Once you arrive in Porto Marinada, the Scroll of Darkness might be your first key item. It evolves your Kubfu into a Single Strike Urshifu.

Creatures' location (Image via MonkeyKingHero YT/The Pokemon Company)

While the bidding starts from ₽500, you can raise it to ₽1000 to speed up the process. There will be two other NPCs who will also want to get the same scroll.

Similarly, you’ll have to win another auction to get the Scroll of Waters to evolve Kubfu into Rapid Strike Urshifu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The most important thing to note is that if you don’t find the scroll to evolve Kubfu, you can always return to the port and see if the auctioneer has the item. However, she may not have the resources you are looking for.

