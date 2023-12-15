How to get all starters in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Indigo Disk DLC has introduced all the starter Pokemon from Generations 1 through 8 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. They can be captured in their various biomes and then evolved after meeting their evolution conditions.
However, getting your hand on the returning starter Pokemon is easier said than done. You will need to unlock the new Biomes in the expansion and spend BP before you can catch them and add them to your party.
Today’s Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide will go over all the returning starter Pokemon in the Indigo Disk DLC and how you will be able to catch them.
How to catch the returning starters in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
To be able to unlock the returning starters in Indigo Disk, you will need to progress the base game’s narrative enough that you join the League Club. You will then obtain four quests, which will ask you to Boost the biodiversity in X biome.
By investing 3,000 Blueberry Points (BP), you will be able to unlock the starter Pokemon that are exclusive to the biome. Hence, you will need a total of 12,000 BP to be able to get your hands on all the returning starters.
All starters in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Here is a list of starters and their biomes, which were introduced with the Indigo Disk DLC:
Generation 1
Squirtle
- Biome: Canyon
- Evolutions: Wartortle and Blastoise
Charmander
- Biome: Savannah
- Evolutions: Charmaleon and Charizard
Bulbasaur
- Biome: Coastal
- Evolutions: Ivysaur and Venusaur
Generation 2
Totodile
- Biome: Savannah
- Evolutions: Croconaw and Feraligatr
Chikorita
- Biome: Coastal
- Evolution: Bayleaf and Meganium
Cyndaquill
- Biome: Polar
- Evolution: Quilava and Typhlosion
Generation 3
Treecko
- Biome: Canyon
- Evolution: Grovyle and Sceptile
Torchic
- Biome: Polar
- Evolution: COmbusken and Balziken
Mudkip
- Biome: Coastal
- Evolution: Marshtomp and Swampert
Generation 4
Turtwig
- Biome: Canyon
- Evolution: Grotle and Torterra
Chimchar
- Biome: Polar
- Evolution: Monferno and Infernape
Piplup
- Biome: Polar
- Evolution: Peinplup and Empoleon
Generation 5
Snivy
- Biome: Savannah
- Evolution: Servine and Serperior
Tepig
- Biome: Canyon
- Evolution: Pignite and Emboar
Oshawott
- Biome: Polar
- Evolution: Dewott and Samurott
Generation 6
Chespin
- Biome: Polar
- Evolutions: Quilladin and Chesnaught
Fennekin
- Biome: Savannah
- Evolutions: Braixen and Delphox
Froakie
- Biome: Coastal
- Evolutions: Frogadier and Greyninja
Generation 7
Rowlet
- Biome: Savannah
- Evolutions: Dartrix and Decidueye
Litten
- Biome: Canyon
- Evolutions: Torracat and Incineroar
Popplio
- Biome: Coastal
- Evolution: Brionne and Primarina
Generation 8
Grookey
- Biome: Coastal
- Evolutions: Thwackey and Rillaboom
Scorbunny:
- Biome: Polar
- Evolutions: Roboot and Cinderace
Sobble
- Biome: Savannah
- Evolutions: Drizzle and Inteleon