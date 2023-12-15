How to get all starters in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Indigo Disk DLC has introduced all the starter Pokemon from Generations 1 through 8 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. They can be captured in their various biomes and then evolved after meeting their evolution conditions.

However, getting your hand on the returning starter Pokemon is easier said than done. You will need to unlock the new Biomes in the expansion and spend BP before you can catch them and add them to your party.

Today’s Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide will go over all the returning starter Pokemon in the Indigo Disk DLC and how you will be able to catch them.

How to catch the returning starters in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To be able to unlock the returning starters in Indigo Disk, you will need to progress the base game’s narrative enough that you join the League Club. You will then obtain four quests, which will ask you to Boost the biodiversity in X biome.

By investing 3,000 Blueberry Points (BP), you will be able to unlock the starter Pokemon that are exclusive to the biome. Hence, you will need a total of 12,000 BP to be able to get your hands on all the returning starters.

All starters in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Here is a list of starters and their biomes, which were introduced with the Indigo Disk DLC:

Generation 1

Squirtle

Biome: Canyon

Evolutions: Wartortle and Blastoise

Charmander

Biome: Savannah

Evolutions: Charmaleon and Charizard

Bulbasaur

Biome: Coastal

Evolutions: Ivysaur and Venusaur

Generation 2

Totodile

Biome: Savannah

Evolutions: Croconaw and Feraligatr

Chikorita

Biome: Coastal

Evolution: Bayleaf and Meganium

Cyndaquill

Biome: Polar

Evolution: Quilava and Typhlosion

Generation 3

Treecko

Biome: Canyon

Evolution: Grovyle and Sceptile

Torchic

Biome: Polar

Evolution: COmbusken and Balziken

Mudkip

Biome: Coastal

Evolution: Marshtomp and Swampert

Generation 4

Turtwig

Biome: Canyon

Evolution: Grotle and Torterra

Chimchar

Biome: Polar

Evolution: Monferno and Infernape

Piplup

Biome: Polar

Evolution: Peinplup and Empoleon

Generation 5

Snivy

Biome: Savannah

Evolution: Servine and Serperior

Tepig

Biome: Canyon

Evolution: Pignite and Emboar

Oshawott

Biome: Polar

Evolution: Dewott and Samurott

Generation 6

Chespin

Biome: Polar

Evolutions: Quilladin and Chesnaught

Fennekin

Biome: Savannah

Evolutions: Braixen and Delphox

Froakie

Biome: Coastal

Evolutions: Frogadier and Greyninja

Generation 7

Rowlet

Biome: Savannah

Evolutions: Dartrix and Decidueye

Litten

Biome: Canyon

Evolutions: Torracat and Incineroar

Popplio

Biome: Coastal

Evolution: Brionne and Primarina

Generation 8

Grookey

Biome: Coastal

Evolutions: Thwackey and Rillaboom

Scorbunny:

Biome: Polar

Evolutions: Roboot and Cinderace

Sobble

Biome: Savannah

Evolutions: Drizzle and Inteleon