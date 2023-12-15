How to get all starters in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon
By Abhishek Mallick
Modified Dec 15, 2023 14:31 GMT
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk starter Pokemon
How to catch the returning starters in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Nintendo)

The Indigo Disk DLC has introduced all the starter Pokemon from Generations 1 through 8 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. They can be captured in their various biomes and then evolved after meeting their evolution conditions.

However, getting your hand on the returning starter Pokemon is easier said than done. You will need to unlock the new Biomes in the expansion and spend BP before you can catch them and add them to your party.

Today’s Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide will go over all the returning starter Pokemon in the Indigo Disk DLC and how you will be able to catch them.

How to catch the returning starters in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To be able to unlock the returning starters in Indigo Disk, you will need to progress the base game’s narrative enough that you join the League Club. You will then obtain four quests, which will ask you to Boost the biodiversity in X biome.

By investing 3,000 Blueberry Points (BP), you will be able to unlock the starter Pokemon that are exclusive to the biome. Hence, you will need a total of 12,000 BP to be able to get your hands on all the returning starters.

All starters in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Here is a list of starters and their biomes, which were introduced with the Indigo Disk DLC:

Generation 1

Squirtle

  • Biome: Canyon
  • Evolutions: Wartortle and Blastoise

Charmander

  • Biome: Savannah
  • Evolutions: Charmaleon and Charizard

Bulbasaur

  • Biome: Coastal
  • Evolutions: Ivysaur and Venusaur

Generation 2

Totodile

  • Biome: Savannah
  • Evolutions: Croconaw and Feraligatr

Chikorita

  • Biome: Coastal
  • Evolution: Bayleaf and Meganium

Cyndaquill

  • Biome: Polar
  • Evolution: Quilava and Typhlosion

Generation 3

Treecko

  • Biome: Canyon
  • Evolution: Grovyle and Sceptile

Torchic

  • Biome: Polar
  • Evolution: COmbusken and Balziken

Mudkip

  • Biome: Coastal
  • Evolution: Marshtomp and Swampert

Generation 4

Turtwig

  • Biome: Canyon
  • Evolution: Grotle and Torterra

Chimchar

  • Biome: Polar
  • Evolution: Monferno and Infernape

Piplup

  • Biome: Polar
  • Evolution: Peinplup and Empoleon

Generation 5

Snivy

  • Biome: Savannah
  • Evolution: Servine and Serperior

Tepig

  • Biome: Canyon
  • Evolution: Pignite and Emboar

Oshawott

  • Biome: Polar
  • Evolution: Dewott and Samurott

Generation 6

Chespin

  • Biome: Polar
  • Evolutions: Quilladin and Chesnaught

Fennekin

  • Biome: Savannah
  • Evolutions: Braixen and Delphox

Froakie

  • Biome: Coastal
  • Evolutions: Frogadier and Greyninja
Generation 7

Rowlet

  • Biome: Savannah
  • Evolutions: Dartrix and Decidueye

Litten

  • Biome: Canyon
  • Evolutions: Torracat and Incineroar

Popplio

  • Biome: Coastal
  • Evolution: Brionne and Primarina

Generation 8

Grookey

  • Biome: Coastal
  • Evolutions: Thwackey and Rillaboom

Scorbunny:

  • Biome: Polar
  • Evolutions: Roboot and Cinderace

Sobble

  • Biome: Savannah
  • Evolutions: Drizzle and Inteleon

