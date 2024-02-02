All Pokemon generations, ranked 

There have been nine Pokemon generations so far, each with its own set of ups and downs. The franchise's main series games started in 1996 with the Red and Blue titles on the black-and-white Game Boy. The series has come a long way since then, with the latest release being the Indigo Disk DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in December 2023.

This article ranks all nine Pokemon generations from worst to best, based on the new innovations the main series games brought to the franchise.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

What is the best Pokemon generation so far?

9) Generation V (2010–2012)

Pokemon Black and White (Image via TPC)

Generation V, heralded by the Pokemon Black and White games, was initially released in Japan in September 2010, followed by a global launch in March 2011. Gen V introduced 156 new Pocket Monsters, the highest in the franchise's history.

Among the new features introduced in this generation were Triple Battles and Rotation Battles, Battle Tests, Pokemon Musicals, and the ability to not waste TMs with one use.

Pokemon Generation V also had the Black 2 and White 2 games, which came out in June 2012 and October 2012 in Japan and the rest of the world, respectively. These games had the Pokemon World Tournament concept, where players could challenge Gym Leaders and Champions from older regions.

While Generation V introduced many features, they were lackluster compared to every other Pokemon generation.

8) Generation I (1996–1998)

Pokemon Red and Blue (Image via TPC)

This is where Pokemon — the largest intellectual property in the world right now — began. Pokemon Red and Blue were released for the Game Boy in 1996, and the enhanced Yellow version incorporated color based on the accompanying anime on the Game Boy Color.

Generation I introduced 151 species of Pocket Monsters as well as all the basic concepts, such as catching, training, battling, and trading. While this Pokemon generation set the tone for the franchise — and still has nostalgic value for fans — it is outclassed by later-generation games in all respects. It is not at the bottom of this list out of respect for the origin point.

7) Generation IV (2006–2009)

Pokemon Diamond and Pearl (Image via TPC)

Generation IV takes players to Sinnoh in the Pokemon Diamond and Pearl games, which were released in phases between 2006 and 2007. Between 2008 and 2009, Pokemon Platinum, the director's cut version, also came out. The fourth generation introduced 107 new Pokemon species.

Among the new features brought in by this Pokemon generation are 3-D graphics, restructured move classification, an improved day-and-night system, Super Contests, as well as online battles with the help of Nintendo Wi-Fi. Sinnoh also gave players the best Champion of all time in Cynthia.

Pokemon HeartGold and SoulSilver are also part of Generation IV. While Generation IV is not bad by any standards, it is simply not innovative enough to be considered among the best generations of Pokemon.

6) Generation VIII (2019–2021)

Pokemon Sword and Shield battle scene (Image via TPC)

While Generation VIII of Pokemon officially kicked off with the Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! games, Pokemon Sword and Shield are the most notable contributions of this generation. These titles take place in Galar, a region based on England.

These titles, including their expansion packs, introduced 89 species of Pocket Monsters as well as Galarian forms, the Dynamax and Gigantamax mechanics, Champion Cup, Max Raid Battles, and Pokemon Camp. Unfortunately, Dynamax and Gigantamax are considered among the worst battle gimmicks in the title since Gen VI.

Generation VIII also had Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pokemon Pearl. These were mere replications of the Gen IV games but in 3-D. However, Pokemon Legends: Arceus redeemed Gen VIII with its fascinating art style and novel battle mechanics.

5) Generation II (1999–2001)

Pokemon Gold and Silver (Image via TPC)

Pokemon's second generation debuted in Japan in 1999 and the rest of the world between 2000 and 2001. These were the last of the Game Boy Color games and introduced the Johto region in Pokemon Gold, Silver, and later, Crystal. 100 new species were introduced in this Pokemon generation.

Some of the most noteworthy changes in the franchise took place during this generation. Among them were the split between Special and Physical Attack and Defense stats, the addition of Dark and Steel-types, breeding, and Held Items. Each of these goes on to become a key aspect of competitive Pokemon battles, making this a defining moment in the game's history.

4) Generation VII (2016–2018)

Pokemon Sun and Moon (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Sun and Moon were the second games on the Nintendo 3DS and came out worldwide in November 2016. The region for this phase was called Alola, and it was based on the Hawaiian region. The titles were followed by Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon in 2017. The seventh Pokemon generation introduced 88 new kinds of Pocket Monsters.

Other novel features of this generation are regional variants with Alolan forms, trials, Z-Moves, Ultra Beasts, Festival Plaza, and Poke Pelago. While this Pokemon Generation's battle gimmick, Z-Moves, is among the less popular ones since Gen VI, Gen VII did enough new things to refresh the experience.

3) Generation IX (2022–present)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC)

The latest addition to the franchise, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, came out in November 2022. There are also two DLCs for these games — The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk — which came out in September and December 2023, respectively. The base game and the two expansion packs combined introduced 120 new Pokemon.

Generation IX is a game-changer when it comes to Pokemon generations, as it is the first open-world experience in the franchise. Gen IX's battle gimmick, Terastallization, also allows for a wide range of interesting strategies and goes a long way in making hitherto useless Pocket Monsters competitively viable.

Overall, Generation IX is one of the best Pokemon generations (although it is infamous for being riddled with bugs and glitches) and has shone a light on the path ahead for this beloved franchise.

2) Generation III (2002–2005)

Pokemon Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald (Image via TPC)

Generation III's Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire games came out in 2002, and an enhanced version, Pokemon Emerald, was released soon after. These titles were based in the Hoenn region. This Pokemon generation introduced 135 new species of Pocket Monsters and is among the most beloved for several reasons.

Some of the novel elements from Gen III that make it such a milestone in Pokemon history are the addition of Natures, double battles, as well as Abilities. These are, once again, some of the most impactful changes to the competitive Pokemon scene.

The Hoenn games were also the first ones to let players select the gender of their character. Secret Bases were also introduced at this point in time.

Despite having some downsides, Gen III games, especially Pokemon Emerald, are held close to players' hearts, as can be seen from the fact that Nintendo sold over 100 million copies of the title for the first time in the franchise's history.

1) Generation VI (2013–2016)

Pokemon X and Y (Image via TPC)

After building up hype around it for several months, Pokemon's Generation VI came out worldwide in October 2013 as Pokemon X and Y. This was the first full three-dimensional game in the franchise and introduced players to the Kalos region and the 72 Pocket Monsters native to it.

Among the notable additions of this Pokemon generation are the new Fairy-type (and the latest Eeveelution, Sylveon), Mega Evolution, trainer customization, Super Training, as well as new battle mechanics: Horde encounters, Inverse Battle, and Sky Battles.

The Fairy typing is presently one of the strongest elemental types in the game, and Mega Evolution is arguably the most beloved battle gimmick to be introduced in the franchise to date.

What makes Gen VI the best Pokemon generation by far is that it introduced remakes of the beloved Gen III games in 3-D, such as Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire.