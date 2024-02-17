Origin Forme Palkia with Spacial Rend is available for the first time in Pokemon GO as part of GO Tour: Sinnoh. Players can get this critter by choosing Pearl in the Road to Sinnoh Special Research or catching it from raids. However, once you get it, you might wonder whether it is worth using in PvP and PvE battles in Niantic's mobile game.

This article will provide a comparative analysis of Origin Forme Palkia with Spacial Rend (an event-exclusive move) and without it in different PvP and PvE settings to help you decide whether you should get it.

Is Origin Forme Palkia with Spacial Rend worth using in Pokemon GO Battle League?

Before checking the viability of Origin Forme Palkia with Spacial Rend, let us look at Origin Palkia's stats and available moves.

Fast Attacks

Dragon Breath

Dragon Tail

Charged Attacks

Draco Meteor

Fire Blast

Hydro Pump

Aqua Tail

Spacial Rend [Needs an Elite Charged TM]

Base Stats

Attack: 286

Defense: 223

Stamina: 189

Compared to regular Palkia, the Origin Forme version has slightly higher base Attack and Defense stats. Additionally, Palkia's only Dragon-type Charged Attack option used to be Draco Meteor, which dealt 180 base damage (including STAB) for 65 energy. Origin Palkia also retains that option but also gets the critter's signature move, Spacial Rend, which deals 114 base damage (including STAB) for 50 energy.

While the latter deals obviously less damage, it also costs less energy. Moreover, Draco Meteor lowers the user's Attack by two stages every time it is used. So, consecutive Draco Meteors—if Origin Forme Palkia can get to them—do less damage. Conversely, Spacial Rend doesn't have any such drawback.

The Dragon- and Water-type Pocket Monster can load up back-to-back Spacial Rends and fire them off without suffering from any damage fall off. While Draco Meteor is an effective closer, as can be seen from regular Palkia's success rate in the Master League, Origin Forme Palkia with Spacial Rend is better in most Pokemon GO Battle League situations.

This can be noticed in battle simulations using PvPoke. With the same number of shields active on both sides (1-1 or 2-2), Spaical Rend Origin Palkia and Draco Meteor Origin Palkia have the same win rates, but the former has a better battle rating. This means these battles are less affected by factors such as energy difference, IVs, and optimal Charged Attack timing in Pokemon GO.

The noticeable difference is in situations where neither you nor your opponent have shields remaining. In this case, Origin Forme Palkia with Spacial Rend outclasses its non-legacy-move counterpart with wins against Dialga, Mewtwo, regular Palkia, and mirror matchups.

The tradeoff, however, is that without Draco Meteor, Origin Forme Palkia struggles against the Solgaleo-Zygarde core that is currently very popular in Pokemon GO's Master League. As long as you have counters to deal with these two, Spacial Rend Palkia is definitely a step up in GBL that you should consider building up.

Is Origin Forme Palkia with Spacial Rend worth using in Pokemon GO Gym and Raid battles?

In PvE battles in Pokemon GO, Origin Forme Palkia with Spacial Rend outclasses its Draco Meteor counterpart slightly. Costing 100 energy each, the former deals 160 base damage, while the latter deals 150.

The combination of Dragon Tail and Spacial Rend has a DPS of 20.51 with a TDO of 691.0. In contrast, Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor deal 18.39 DPS with a TDO of 619.6. This is a distinct difference that pushes Spacial Rend Origin Palkia up in the ranks of the best Dragon-type Attackers by a large margin.

How to get an Origin Forme Palkia with Spacial Rend in Pokemon GO

There are four ways to get Origin Forme Palkia with Spacial Rend in Pokemon GO as of February 2024:

Complete the Road to Sinnoh Special Research by choosing the Pearl side.

Capture Origin Forme Palkia from 5-star raids during space-time anomalies during event hours at GO Tour: Sinnoh - Los Angeles. You must have a ticket to the event for this.

Capture Origin Forme Palkia during GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global.

Capture an Origin Forme Palkia without the exclusive move and use an Elite Charged TM to teach it Spacial Rend.

