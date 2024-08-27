How to unlock all Furfrou forms in Pokemon GO and change their Trims

Furfrou arrived in Pokemon GO (in all but one form) during Fashion Week in September 2021. To date, the Poodle Pokemon possesses ten forms known as "trims" including its "Natural" or base state that it's ordinarily encountered in. Even better, all of these trims can also be applied to Shiny Furfrou, providing even more dazzling and visually enjoyable trim forms.

Since these customizations are quite robust compared to nearly any creature in Pokemon GO, it doesn't hurt to examine how to unlock each Furfrou trim in-game as well as how to change between Furfrou trims to switch to your favorite look.

How to unlock all Furfrou trims in Pokemon GO

All of Furfrou's trims including its Natural form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In addition to its Natural form, and much like in the core game series, Furfrou has ten total trims in Pokemon GO. You'll catch a Furfrou in its "Natural" trim when engaging in ordinary gameplay before changing to one of the other various trims available. However, unlocking access to some of these trims requires being in a specific area when you initiate Furfrou's form change mechanic.

Below, you can find all of the trims available for Furfrou in Pokemon GO and where you can unlock them by activating the Poodle Pokemon's form change:

Natural Trim - Obtained through ordinary gameplay and doesn't require a trim change.

Obtained through ordinary gameplay and doesn't require a trim change. Matron Trim (Purple) - Available anywhere

- Available anywhere Dandy Trim (Green) - Available anywhere

- Available anywhere Debutante Trim (Yellow) - North/South/Central America only, was also made available for trainers during Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Sendai

- North/South/Central America only, was also made available for trainers during Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Sendai Diamond Trim (Orange) - Europe, the Middle East, and Africa only

- Europe, the Middle East, and Africa only Star Trim (Light Blue w/ Star Pattern) - Asia-Pacific region only

- Asia-Pacific region only La Reine Trim (Light Blue w/ Striped Ears) - France only, was also made available for trainers during GO Fest 2024 New York City

- France only, was also made available for trainers during GO Fest 2024 New York City Pharaoh Trim (Blue w/ Striped Ears and Head) - Egypt only

- Egypt only Kabuki Trim (Red) - Japan only, was also made available for trainers during GO Fest 2024 Madrid

- Japan only, was also made available for trainers during GO Fest 2024 Madrid Heart Trim (Pink) - Exclusive to events like Valentine's Day and Carnival of Love

Keep in mind that the locations listed above don't mean that you have to catch a Furfrou in them, but that you'll need to be in the location when you activate this creature's form change in Pokemon GO.

How to change Furfrou trims in Pokemon GO

Alouette and Pharaoh Trim Furfrou in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As noted above, all Furfrou is caught in their Natural form, and then a form change mechanic is activated to change its trim. Depending on your location, different trims will be available, but switching from any trim to another will require 25 Furfrou Candy and 10,000 Stardust. Given how pricey switching trims can be for some, it isn't a bad idea to research which one you'd like to use.

Nevertheless, trim changing is carried out very similar to evolution in GO. By opening Furfrou's Pokemon page, you can scroll down it and find a dedicated button that reads "Change Form" where you can select any applicable trims you'd like to change to before paying your candy and Stardust cost.

Other than these facts, you can change Furfrou trims as many times as you'd like as long as you have the candy and Stardust to spare. This includes switching from the Normal trim to others and vice versa. If you're in the right location/event to unlock the trim of your choosing in Pokemon GO, you can clip and snip your Furfrou's coat at will.

