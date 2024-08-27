Pokemon GO type chart: Effectiveness and weaknesses
Pokemon GO possesses 18 different elemental types, similar to the core series games. Each type possesses inherent weaknesses and resistances, affecting how much damage it takes from other types. However, with so many types, there is a tangled web of weaknesses and resistances to keep track of.
Given the multitude of types, weaknesses, and resistances in Pokemon GO, having a helpful guide to refer back to just in case a type matchup comes along that players can't immediately recall.
The strengths and weaknesses of all types in Pokemon GO
Unlike the core series of Pokemon games, while there are resistances and weaknesses for each elemental type, there are no immunities. For example, in the core games, Ghost-type Pokemon are immune to damage from Normal-type sources. However, in Pokemon GO, Ghost-types will resist Normal-type damage instead.
Whatever the case, players can find a table below that demonstrates all weaknesses and resistances for each type. The percentages shared in the table are placed relative to an attack's base damage value. For example, if a Fire-type Pokemon takes 160% damage from a Water-type move, they're weak to that attack, while a percentage of 62.5% would indicate resistance.
Pokemon GO Type Matchup Guide with Percentages
Normal
Fighting
Flying
Poison
Ground
Rock
Bug
Ghost
Steel
Fire
Water
Grass
Electric
Psychic
Ice
Dragon
Dark
Fairy
Normal
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
63%
100%
39%
63%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Fighting
160%
100%
63%
63%
100%
160%
63%
39%
160%
100%
100%
100%
100%
63%
160%
100%
160%
63%
Flying
100%
160%
100%
100%
100%
63%
160%
100%
63%
100%
100%
160%
63%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Poison
100%
100%
100%
63%
63%
63%
100%
63%
39%
100%
100%
160%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
160%
Ground
100%
100%
39%
160%
100%
160%
63%
100%
160%
160%
100%
63%
160%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Rock
100%
63%
160%
100%
63%
100%
160%
100%
63%
160%
100%
100%
100%
100%
160%
100%
100%
100%
Bug
100%
63%
63%
63%
100%
100%
100%
63%
63%
63%
100%
160%
100%
160%
100%
100%
160%
63%
Ghost
39%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
160%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
160%
100%
100%
63%
100%
Steel
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
160%
100%
100%
63%
63%
63%
100%
63%
100%
160%
100%
100%
160%
Fire
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
63%
160%
100%
160%
63%
63%
160%
100%
100%
160%
63%
100%
100%
Water
100%
100%
100%
100%
160%
160%
100%
100%
100%
160%
63%
63%
100%
100%
100%
63%
100%
100%
Grass
100%
100%
63%
63%
160%
160%
63%
100%
63%
63%
160%
63%
100%
100%
100%
63%
100%
100%
Electric
100%
100%
160%
100%
39%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
160%
63%
63%
100%
100%
63%
100%
100%
Psychic
100%
160%
100%
160%
100%
100%
100%
100%
63%
100%
100%
100%
100%
63%
100%
100%
39%
100%
Ice
100%
100%
160%
100%
160%
100%
100%
100%
63%
63%
63%
160%
100%
100%
63%
160%
100%
100%
Dragon
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
63%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
160%
100%
39%
Dark
100%
63%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
160%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
160%
100%
100%
63%
63%
Fairy
100%
160%
100%
63%
100%
100%
100%
100%
63%
63%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
160%
160%
100%
If this chart seems a bit confusing at first, it helps to break it down step by step. By taking a type from the leftmost column, Fighting-type for example, players can compare each attack against a type in the top row like Normal-type. By finding the box between the two types, they'll find the weakness, resistance, or whether the attack deals ordinary damage.
As a continued example, if players see the crossroads between Fighting-type on the left column and Normal-type in the top row, they'll find the value 160%, meaning that Fighting-type moves are super effective against Normal-type targets.
Conversely, if players find the box between Normal-type on the left column and Fighting-type on the top row, they'll find 100%, meaning Normal-type moves deal ordinary damage. The reading can be a little tricky, but a basic rule of thumb is, to begin with an element from either the top row or the leftmost column as the "attacker" and then find another type that intersects with it as a "target".
Keep in mind that this Pokemon GO graph does not include dual-type combinations, as these require more complex calculations that a graph cannot easily cover. The table above will work well for Pokemon with one elemental type, but not two.
However, for a simpler approach, players can also find this table that simply depicts weaknesses and resistances instead of damage percentages:
Pokemon GO Effectiveness, Weakness, and Resistance Chart
Learning type matchups are key to determining the best counters against opponents during battle, whether in PvP or PvE. Having a Pokemon with moves that can deal super effective damage to a foe or resist its attacks can make a massive difference in combat, so studying these charts is recommended, and committing the matchups to memory is even better for future success.