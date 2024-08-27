Pokemon GO type chart: Effectiveness and weaknesses

Pokemon GO possesses 18 different elemental types, similar to the core series games. Each type possesses inherent weaknesses and resistances, affecting how much damage it takes from other types. However, with so many types, there is a tangled web of weaknesses and resistances to keep track of.

Given the multitude of types, weaknesses, and resistances in Pokemon GO, having a helpful guide to refer back to just in case a type matchup comes along that players can't immediately recall.

The strengths and weaknesses of all types in Pokemon GO

Grass-type is one of 18 elemental types in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Check out the dates for upcoming season's Pokemon GO Community Day

Unlike the core series of Pokemon games, while there are resistances and weaknesses for each elemental type, there are no immunities. For example, in the core games, Ghost-type Pokemon are immune to damage from Normal-type sources. However, in Pokemon GO, Ghost-types will resist Normal-type damage instead.

Trending

Whatever the case, players can find a table below that demonstrates all weaknesses and resistances for each type. The percentages shared in the table are placed relative to an attack's base damage value. For example, if a Fire-type Pokemon takes 160% damage from a Water-type move, they're weak to that attack, while a percentage of 62.5% would indicate resistance.

Pokemon GO Type Matchup Guide with Percentages



Normal Fighting Flying Poison Ground Rock Bug Ghost Steel Fire Water Grass Electric Psychic Ice Dragon Dark Fairy Normal 100%

100% 100% 100% 100% 63%

100% 39%

63% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Fighting 160%

100% 63% 63% 100% 160% 63% 39% 160% 100% 100% 100% 100% 63% 160% 100% 160% 63% Flying 100% 160% 100% 100% 100% 63% 160% 100% 63% 100% 100% 160% 63% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Poison 100% 100% 100% 63% 63% 63% 100% 63% 39% 100% 100% 160% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 160% Ground 100% 100% 39% 160% 100% 160% 63% 100% 160% 160% 100% 63% 160% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Rock 100% 63% 160% 100% 63% 100% 160% 100% 63% 160% 100% 100% 100% 100% 160% 100% 100% 100% Bug 100% 63% 63% 63% 100% 100% 100% 63% 63% 63% 100% 160% 100% 160% 100% 100% 160% 63% Ghost 39% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 160% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 160% 100% 100% 63% 100% Steel 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 160% 100% 100% 63% 63% 63% 100% 63% 100% 160% 100% 100% 160% Fire 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 63% 160% 100% 160% 63% 63% 160% 100% 100% 160% 63% 100% 100% Water 100% 100% 100% 100% 160% 160% 100% 100% 100% 160% 63% 63% 100% 100% 100% 63% 100% 100% Grass 100% 100% 63% 63% 160% 160% 63% 100% 63% 63% 160% 63% 100% 100% 100% 63% 100% 100% Electric 100% 100% 160% 100% 39% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 160% 63% 63% 100% 100% 63% 100% 100% Psychic 100% 160% 100% 160% 100% 100% 100% 100% 63% 100% 100% 100% 100% 63% 100% 100% 39% 100% Ice 100% 100% 160% 100% 160% 100% 100% 100% 63% 63% 63% 160% 100% 100% 63% 160% 100% 100% Dragon 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 63% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 160% 100% 39% Dark 100% 63% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 160% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 160% 100% 100% 63% 63% Fairy 100% 160% 100% 63% 100% 100% 100% 100% 63% 63% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 160% 160% 100%

If this chart seems a bit confusing at first, it helps to break it down step by step. By taking a type from the leftmost column, Fighting-type for example, players can compare each attack against a type in the top row like Normal-type. By finding the box between the two types, they'll find the weakness, resistance, or whether the attack deals ordinary damage.

As a continued example, if players see the crossroads between Fighting-type on the left column and Normal-type in the top row, they'll find the value 160%, meaning that Fighting-type moves are super effective against Normal-type targets.

Conversely, if players find the box between Normal-type on the left column and Fighting-type on the top row, they'll find 100%, meaning Normal-type moves deal ordinary damage. The reading can be a little tricky, but a basic rule of thumb is, to begin with an element from either the top row or the leftmost column as the "attacker" and then find another type that intersects with it as a "target".

Keep in mind that this Pokemon GO graph does not include dual-type combinations, as these require more complex calculations that a graph cannot easily cover. The table above will work well for Pokemon with one elemental type, but not two.

However, for a simpler approach, players can also find this table that simply depicts weaknesses and resistances instead of damage percentages:

Pokemon GO Effectiveness, Weakness, and Resistance Chart



Super Effective Against Ineffective Against Resists Vulnerable To Normal N/A Rock, Ghost, Steel Ghost Fighting Fighting Normal, Rock, Steel, Ice, Dark Flying, Poison, Psychic, Bug, Ghost, Fairy Rock, Bug, Dark Flying, Psychic, Fairy Flying Fighting, Bug, Grass Rock, Steel, Electric Fighting, Ground, Bug, Grass Rock, Electric, Ice Poison Grass, Fairy Poison, Ground, Rock, Ghost, Steel Fighting, Poison, Grass, Fairy Ground, Psychic Ground Poison, Rock, Steel, Fire, Electric Flying, Bug, Grass Poison, Rock, Electric Water, Grass, Ice Rock Flying, Bug, Fire, Ice Fighting, Ground, Steel Normal, Flying, Poison, Fire Fighting, Ground, Steel, Water, Grass Bug Grass, Psychic, Dark Fighting, Flying, Poison, Ghost, Steel, Fire, Fairy Fighting, Ground, Grass Flying, Rock, Fire Ghost Ghost, Psychic Normal, Dark Normal, Fighting, Poison, Bug Ghost, Dark Steel Rock, Ice, Fairy Steel, Fire, Water, Electric Normal, Flying, Poison, Rock, Bug, Steel, Grass, Psychic, Ice, Dragon, Fairy Fighting, Ground, Fire Fire Bug, Steel, Grass, Ice Rock, Fire, Water, Dragon Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice Ground, Rock, Water Water Ground, Rock, Fire Water, Grass, Dragon Steel, Fire, Water, Ice Grass, Electric Grass Ground, Rock, Water Flying, Poison, Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Dragon Ground, Water, Grass, Electric Flying, Poison, Bug, Fire, Ice Electric Flying, Water Ground, Grass, Electric, Dragon Flying, Steel, Electric Ground Psychic Fighting, Poison Steel, Psychic, Dark Fighting, Psychic Bug, Ghost, Dark Ice Flying, Ground, Grass, Dragon Steel, Fire, Water, Ice Ice Fighting, Rock, Steel, Fire Dark Ghost, Psychic Fighting, Dark, Fairy Ghost, Psychic, Dark Fighting, Bug, Fairy Dragon Dragon Steel, Fairy Fire, Water, Grass, Electric Ice, Dragon, Fairy Fairy Fighting, Dragon, Dark Poison, Steel, Fire Fighting, Bug, Dragon, Dark Poison, Steel

Learning type matchups are key to determining the best counters against opponents during battle, whether in PvP or PvE. Having a Pokemon with moves that can deal super effective damage to a foe or resist its attacks can make a massive difference in combat, so studying these charts is recommended, and committing the matchups to memory is even better for future success.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback