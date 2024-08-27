  • home icon
Pokemon GO type chart: Effectiveness and weaknesses

By Spencer Whitworth
Modified Aug 27, 2024 10:11 GMT
Examining each type's weaknesses and resistances in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company/Niantic)

Pokemon GO possesses 18 different elemental types, similar to the core series games. Each type possesses inherent weaknesses and resistances, affecting how much damage it takes from other types. However, with so many types, there is a tangled web of weaknesses and resistances to keep track of.

Given the multitude of types, weaknesses, and resistances in Pokemon GO, having a helpful guide to refer back to just in case a type matchup comes along that players can't immediately recall.

The strengths and weaknesses of all types in Pokemon GO

Grass-type is one of 18 elemental types in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)
Unlike the core series of Pokemon games, while there are resistances and weaknesses for each elemental type, there are no immunities. For example, in the core games, Ghost-type Pokemon are immune to damage from Normal-type sources. However, in Pokemon GO, Ghost-types will resist Normal-type damage instead.

Whatever the case, players can find a table below that demonstrates all weaknesses and resistances for each type. The percentages shared in the table are placed relative to an attack's base damage value. For example, if a Fire-type Pokemon takes 160% damage from a Water-type move, they're weak to that attack, while a percentage of 62.5% would indicate resistance.

Pokemon GO Type Matchup Guide with Percentages


Normal

Fighting

Flying

Poison

Ground

Rock

Bug

Ghost

Steel

Fire

Water

Grass

Electric

Psychic

Ice

Dragon

Dark

Fairy

Normal

100%
100%100%100%100%63%
100%39%
63%100%100%100%100%100%100%100%100%100%

Fighting

160%
100%63%63%100%160%63%39%160%100%100%100%100%63%160%100%160%63%

Flying

100%160%100%100%100%63%160%100%63%100%100%160%63%100%100%100%100%100%

Poison

100%100%100%63%63%63%100%63%39%100%100%160%100%100%100%100%100%160%

Ground

100%100%39%160%100%160%63%100%160%160%100%63%160%100%100%100%100%100%

Rock

100%63%160%100%63%100%160%100%63%160%100%100%100%100%160%100%100%100%

Bug

100%63%63%63%100%100%100%63%63%63%100%160%100%160%100%100%160%63%

Ghost

39%100%100%100%100%100%100%160%100%100%100%100%100%160%100%100%63%100%

Steel

100%100%100%100%100%160%100%100%63%63%63%100%63%100%160%100%100%160%

Fire

100%100%100%100%100%63%160%100%160%63%63%160%100%100%160%63%100%100%

Water

100%100%100%100%160%160%100%100%100%160%63%63%100%100%100%63%100%100%

Grass

100%100%63%63%160%160%63%100%63%63%160%63%100%100%100%63%100%100%

Electric

100%100%160%100%39%100%100%100%100%100%160%63%63%100%100%63%100%100%

Psychic

100%160%100%160%100%100%100%100%63%100%100%100%100%63%100%100%39%100%

Ice

100%100%160%100%160%100%100%100%63%63%63%160%100%100%63%160%100%100%

Dragon

100%100%100%100%100%100%100%100%63%100%100%100%100%100%100%160%100%39%

Dark

100%63%100%100%100%100%100%160%100%100%100%100%100%160%100%100%63%63%

Fairy

100%160%100%63%100%100%100%100%63%63%100%100%100%100%100%160%160%100%

If this chart seems a bit confusing at first, it helps to break it down step by step. By taking a type from the leftmost column, Fighting-type for example, players can compare each attack against a type in the top row like Normal-type. By finding the box between the two types, they'll find the weakness, resistance, or whether the attack deals ordinary damage.

As a continued example, if players see the crossroads between Fighting-type on the left column and Normal-type in the top row, they'll find the value 160%, meaning that Fighting-type moves are super effective against Normal-type targets.

Conversely, if players find the box between Normal-type on the left column and Fighting-type on the top row, they'll find 100%, meaning Normal-type moves deal ordinary damage. The reading can be a little tricky, but a basic rule of thumb is, to begin with an element from either the top row or the leftmost column as the "attacker" and then find another type that intersects with it as a "target".

Keep in mind that this Pokemon GO graph does not include dual-type combinations, as these require more complex calculations that a graph cannot easily cover. The table above will work well for Pokemon with one elemental type, but not two.

However, for a simpler approach, players can also find this table that simply depicts weaknesses and resistances instead of damage percentages:

Pokemon GO Effectiveness, Weakness, and Resistance Chart


Super Effective Against

Ineffective Against

Resists

Vulnerable To
Normal

N/A

Rock, Ghost, Steel

Ghost

Fighting

Fighting

Normal, Rock, Steel, Ice, Dark

Flying, Poison, Psychic, Bug, Ghost, Fairy

Rock, Bug, Dark

Flying, Psychic, Fairy

Flying

Fighting, Bug, Grass

Rock, Steel, Electric

Fighting, Ground, Bug, Grass

Rock, Electric, Ice

Poison

Grass, Fairy

Poison, Ground, Rock, Ghost, Steel

Fighting, Poison, Grass, Fairy

Ground, Psychic

Ground

Poison, Rock, Steel, Fire, Electric

Flying, Bug, Grass

Poison, Rock, Electric

Water, Grass, Ice

Rock

Flying, Bug, Fire, Ice

Fighting, Ground, Steel

Normal, Flying, Poison, Fire

Fighting, Ground, Steel, Water, Grass

Bug

Grass, Psychic, Dark

Fighting, Flying, Poison, Ghost, Steel, Fire, Fairy

Fighting, Ground, Grass

Flying, Rock, Fire

Ghost

Ghost, Psychic

Normal, Dark

Normal, Fighting, Poison, Bug

Ghost, Dark

Steel

Rock, Ice, Fairy

Steel, Fire, Water, Electric

Normal, Flying, Poison, Rock, Bug, Steel, Grass, Psychic, Ice, Dragon, Fairy

Fighting, Ground, Fire

Fire

Bug, Steel, Grass, Ice

Rock, Fire, Water, Dragon

Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice

Ground, Rock, Water

Water

Ground, Rock, Fire

Water, Grass, Dragon

Steel, Fire, Water, Ice

Grass, Electric

Grass

Ground, Rock, Water

Flying, Poison, Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Dragon

Ground, Water, Grass, Electric

Flying, Poison, Bug, Fire, Ice

Electric

Flying, Water

Ground, Grass, Electric, Dragon

Flying, Steel, Electric

Ground

Psychic

Fighting, Poison

Steel, Psychic, Dark

Fighting, Psychic

Bug, Ghost, Dark

Ice

Flying, Ground, Grass, Dragon

Steel, Fire, Water, Ice

Ice

Fighting, Rock, Steel, Fire

DarkGhost, PsychicFighting, Dark, FairyGhost, Psychic, DarkFighting, Bug, Fairy
DragonDragonSteel, FairyFire, Water, Grass, ElectricIce, Dragon, Fairy
FairyFighting, Dragon, DarkPoison, Steel, FireFighting, Bug, Dragon, DarkPoison, Steel

Learning type matchups are key to determining the best counters against opponents during battle, whether in PvP or PvE. Having a Pokemon with moves that can deal super effective damage to a foe or resist its attacks can make a massive difference in combat, so studying these charts is recommended, and committing the matchups to memory is even better for future success.

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
