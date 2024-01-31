Pokemon player shares "4 Horsemen" of elusive type combo

The way Game Freak determines Pokemon typing can be quite unusual to some. Ever since the first generation, the developers have been rather odd about who they choose to give their elusive Dragon typing to. Obvious picks for the element, like Gyarados and Charizard, were instead given the secondary Flying typing.

Even outside of dragons, there have been some questionable type assignments that many community members look back at as a meme. One particular user on the Pokemon subreddit has recently drawn attention to four monsters who would make a perfect fit for an unused type combination.

Reddit Reacts to the questionable typings of some Pokemon

User yeahright2005 made a post to the subreddit addressing some choice monsters with questionable typings. Flygon, Slither Wing, Goodra, and Yanmega are all monsters that share very similar dragon and bug-like qualities. Goodra is a giant slug, and Flygon is a fully-grown antlion, yet neither possess a Bug typing.

Yanmega possesses giant fangs and a spikier design than its pre-evolved form, Yanma, giving it an intensely ferocious appearance, yet it has a secondary Flying typing instead. Slither Wing is a giant kaiju-inspired moth complete with scaly antennae and a green dinosaur tail, yet it has a secondary Fighting typing rather than Dragon.

Despite these candidates and surely several more that would fit the criteria of a Bug and Dragon-type Pokemon, the franchise has yet to see a creature of this particular combination. Even the Applin line, a family that is a "wyrm" in an apple, are all Dragon and Grass-types rather than Bug for whatever reason.

One particular instance that many players agree on is that Goodra should possess a secondary Water or Poison, given that it is a slug or that it requires rain to evolve. There have been a few creatures to possess a similar typing, like Kingdra and Palkia, with each of these monsters seeing some level of success competitively at some point since their debut.

A famous story in the Pokemon community is the story of Flygon's Mega Evolution. During development for Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, Flygon was on the list of monsters to get a Mega Evolution. However, when it came time to design one, the team could not come up with a design. This hypothetical Mega Evolution could have possessed this Bug and Dragon typing that many see to fit Flygon.

However, it is unlikely that Mega Evolutions will ever return to the franchise outside of the potential remakes of the sixth-generation titles. As such, this Mega Evolution for Flygon potentially sporting the never-before-seen typing is sadly lost to time. This does not mean we will never see this type of creature in the franchise.

With regional variants and evolutions becoming more common within the newer generations of the Pokemon franchise, there will likely come a time when we see a variant of these monsters sporting a more appropriate typing. Hopefully, the 10th generation will give fans the insectoid dragon they long for.