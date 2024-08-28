When are Shiny Skwovet and Shiny Wooloo coming to Pokemon GO?

News of Pokemon GO's Max Out season has turned a lot of attention to the Galar-region creatures that are already present in the game. Among these Pocket Monsters are Skwovet and Wooloo from Pokemon Sword and Shield. Many players are wondering whether or not the shiny variants of these critters will finally be available in the mobile title.

Thankfully, Niantic has officially confirmed that Shiny Skwovet and Shiny Wooloo will be available once the Max Out season arrives on September 3, 2024.

How to get Shiny Skwovet and Shiny Wooloo in Pokemon GO

Shiny Skwovet and Shiny Wooloo will be available starting on September 3, 2024 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shiny Skwovet and Shiny Wooloo will be available in Pokemon GO starting on September 3, 2024. During the opening Max Out celebration event, players can encounter these shiny variants in the wild and through the new Max Battles.

Additionally, Field Research will be distributed that grants encounters with wild Pocket Monsters. Through these rewards, trainers can encounter Skwovet and Wooloo. Fortunately for them, there is a chance that these critters will appear in their shiny forms.

However, Shiny Skwovet and Shiny Wooloo will not have an increased chance of appearing, meaning players may have to grind for a while before they can find them.

Tips for finding Shiny Pokemon

To effectively hunt Shiny Pokemon, players should have Incenses and Lure Modules. These consumable items work to increase the general spawn rate of an area. Incenses attach to trainers' avatars and increase the spawn rate while they are active. Meanwhile, Lure Modules attach to Pokestops and gym locations to increase the spawn rate around those locations.

Incenses and Lure Modules can be found through various methods. Lure Modules can be obtained by leveling up and completing certain research tasks. Incenses can be obtained by leveling up or by purchasing them from the shop in exchange for Pokecoins. Players can also use Daily Adventure Incense, which is given to all trainers once per day.

Also Read: How to shiny hunt in Pokemon GO

Trainers should also hunt in the right weather conditions. The right weather increases the spawning chances of creatures of a given element. Since both Skwovet and Wooloo are Normal-type Pokemon, players looking for their shiny forms would have better luck finding them in partly cloudy weather.

The release of new Shiny Pokemon will always be exciitng for collectors who want to catch as many rare variants as possible. Dubwool, Wooloo's evolution, is a decent pick for the game's Great and Ultra Leagues, so having its shiny variant will surely make for good bragging rights among competitive battlers.

