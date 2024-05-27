5 most valuable Shiny Pokemon players should try to get in Pokemon GO

Collecting Shiny Pokemon is one of the most fun aspects of Pokemon GO for many players. While they offer no competitive edge, these rare variants for existing creatures are high-ticket items for many franchise fans. Of course, there are bound to be some Shiny Pokemon that are held in higher regard compared to others.

With this in mind, some hardcore collectors may want to learn what these sought-after Shinies could be so they know what to set their sights on next. Luckily, Pokemon GO is filled with rare creatures with even rarer variants. Here are some of the most rare Shiny Pokemon in Niantic's popular mobile game.

5 of the most valuable Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO

1) Blissey

Blissey is the best gym defender in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Blissey is notorious for being the best health tank in the Pokemon franchise. This remains true in Pokemon GO where Blissey is invaluable for gym defense. Thanks to its high stamina stat, this critter can stay in gyms significantly longer than any other creature in the game.

If a player stumbles across a Shiny Blissey through evolution or otherwise, they would undoubtedly love to show it off by placing it in one of their gyms. Thanks to its stamina, players can often get a full 50 Pokecoins on Blissey's return, making it the optimal choice for farming the currency as well.

2) Metagross

Metagross is a cornerstone choice among high-tier Pokemon GO players (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The game's resident Swiss army knife, Metagross can truly do it all. It is a perfect gym defender and attacker, while also being potent in PvP and PvE Raid Battles. With this in mind, most players who have invested a good amount of time in the game have a Metagross or two sitting in their collection.

Given how many instances Metagross can be used, its trainer has a lot of opportunities to show off its shiny variant. Raising a Shiny Beldum to Metagross is a serious grind that takes a lot of time, so one would likely want to show off their well-earned Shiny Metagross to other nearby players.

3) Tyranitar

Tyranitar can Mega Evolve, becoming the best Dark-type attacker in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tyranitar is another Pseudo-Legendary, much like Metagross. However, it has a drastically different purpose, as it's more built for attacking in gyms and PvE Raids rather than being a generalist or a defender. Most of this is thanks to its access to a Mega Evolution, granting it drastically improved stats.

A Shiny Mega Evolution is arguably one of the coolest things a trainer can bring to any raid. With Tyranitar already being one of the rarest creatures in Pokemon GO, collectors should feel proud to show it off if they have one. Extra points go to the players who have the shadow version of Shiny Tyranitar, even more rare given its limited time availability.

4) Rayquaza

Shiny Rayquaza is one of the most iconic and beloved Shiny Pokemon in the franchise (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Much like Tyranitar, Rayquaza is one of the most valuable monsters in the game, thanks to its incredibly powerful Mega Evolution. However, being a Legendary Pokemon, Mega Rayquaza is the most powerful of both the Dragon and Flying-type Pokemon. Coming with its status as a Legendary Pokemon, it is also incredibly rare, circulating onto servers only a couple of times per year.

Rayquaza is also one of the most popular Legendary Pokemon in the franchise. Many older fans grew attached to it in Pokemon Emerald, and younger fans grew to love the monster from encountering it in Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire's Delta Episode epilogue story. As such, it would be hard to find a player who would not be impressed by seeing a fellow trainer roll up to a Raid with a Shiny Mega Rayquaza.

5) Charizard

Charizard is arguably the most popular Pokemon of all time (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Charizard is the very definition of "iconic". This Pokemon is so well-known that it has made appearances in the Smash Bros. franchise multiple times; even new fans who were introduced to the Pokemon franchise through Pokemon GO may very well be acquainted with the original Fire-type starter.

Charizard is not only valuable for its capacity to Mega Evolve into one of two distinct forms, but it is also a high-tier choice in Pokemon GO's Great and Ultra Battle League game modes. Climbing the ranked ladder with a Shiny Charizard is bound to make for some great memories in Niantic's popular mobile title.