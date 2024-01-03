How to shiny hunt in Pokemon GO

Shiny hunting in Pokemon GO is entirely a matter of luck. However, that doesn't stop players worldwide from chasing these elusive, differently-colored variants of Pocket Monsters, sometimes even spending real-world money to acquire them.

Gamers wait years for the shiny forms of their favorite Pocket Monsters to be released in Pokemon GO. When they do come around, it is crucial to know the odds of encountering this variant and ways to boost your chances.

This article covers everything you need to know about shiny hunting in Niantic's mobile game.

All shiny rates in Pokemon GO

Shiny Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Here are the chances of encountering shiny Pocket Monsters without event-specific boosts:

1 in 512: Most critters that can be found in the wild.

1 in 256: Shadow Pokemon eligible to be shiny from Team GO Rocket Grunts.

1 in 128: Rare species like Gibble, Goomy, etc. Also, Pocket Monsters with Mega Evolutions that have been released in Pokemon GO.

1 in 64: Critters like Pineco, Alolan Marowak, and Baby Pokemon that don't appear in the wild under normal circumstances. Shadow Pokemon from Arlo, Cliff, Sierra, Giovanni, Jessie, and James.

1 in 20: Legendaries, Mythicals, and Ultra Beasts obtainable from 5-star raids.

During certain events, few Pocket Monsters experience boosted shiny rates. These are as follows:

1 in 256: Spotlighted critters during Catch Mystery events.

1 in 128: Spotlighted Pocket Monsters from GO Fest and Safari Zone global tie-ins since November 5, 2018.

1 in 64: Spotlighted critters for ticket holders in GO Fest, GO Tour, and so on, and critters available in 7 km Eggs during events.

1 in 25: Featured Community Day Pokemon, Ticketed local events like GO Tour: Hoenn - Las Vegas.

1 in 20: Some Limited Research events.

1 in 10: Featured Pokemon in Raid Days, Research Days, and Hatch Days.

Tips and tricks to increase shiny chances in Pokemon GO

As far as tips for shiny hunting in Pokemon GO go, there is only one thing you can do: keep playing the game and hope you are rewarded with one. The "keep playing the game" aspect has the following components, which increase your odds of encountering shinies by simply letting you find more critters. Keep in mind that a lot of these involve spending real-world currency:

Buy tickets to events that promise higher shiny odds for ticket holders.

Buy raid passes and participate in more raids.

Use Incense while you walk around to increase the number of spawns around you. The more Pokemon you encounter, the greater the chances of one of them turning out to be shiny.

Don't miss shiny-boosting events like Raid Days, Community Days, Hatch Days, and Research Days.

Here are some things you should know about catching shiny Pokemon in the game:

Shiny encounters in Research, GO Battle League rewards, and 5-star raids are guaranteed catches. Feel free to use Pinap Berries in these cases.

Anywhere else, shiny encounters are subject to run away. Make sure to use your Golden Razz Berries and Ultra Balls here. This is also one of the best places to use your Master Ball if the shiny is one that you particularly like.

Check out the shiny odds for all spotlighted critters in the ongoing Pokemon GO event.