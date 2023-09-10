The only Pokeball that guarantees a catch in Pokemon GO is a Master Ball. Boasting a 100% catch rate, it allows you to snag any Pokemon at your first throw. But since you can only store one Master Ball in your item bag, you should be careful about its usage. The current Adventure Abound season features two Ultra Beasts, Celesteela and Kartana, in raids.

You can use the ball to catch any one of them or save it to capture a debuting monster. Niantic usually uses events to introduce a new creature in the AR mobile title.

This depends on the species trainers wish to capture with a Master Ball. They can use it on a monster currently available in the meta or wait for future ones. Regardless of your path, here is a list of 10 yet-to-debut Pokemon that you might want to consider using your Master Ball on.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Arceus and nine other Pokemon worthy of your Master Ball in Pokemon GO

1) Manaphy

Manaphy (Image via The Pokemon Company/Serebii)

Manaphy deserves a Master Ball in Pokemon GO. There are numerous explanations for why fans love this Mythical Pokemon. Its rare and elusive nature, unique design and coloring, and battle stats are conceivable reasons. If we dig deep into how trainers find Manaphy in the mainline games, we can see how challenging it is to obtain it.

Moreover, you have to trade/migrate Manaphy from other Pokemon titles in the mainline series. Therefore, the arrival of this Water-type entity in Pokemon GO will promise an intriguing premiere. We should soon discover how Niantic plans to introduce this scarce creature.

2) Magearna

Magearna (Image via The Pokemon Company/Serebii)

Pokemon GO trainers will remain unaware of when or how the developers will introduce Magearna, so saving the Master Ball will ensure they're ready for it. This Mythical Steel and Fairy-type Pokemon can resist 11 type moves, being weak to only Fire and Ground-type attacks. With impressive offensive and defensive power, it can knock out powerful foes in PvP battle scenarios.

You might want to add Magearna to your Pokemon GO account once it arrives in the mobile game. From showcasing to fighting an opponent, the addition will be a worthwhile investment.

3) Zeraora

Zeraora (Image via The Pokemon Company/Serebii)

Zeraora is a solo Electric-type Pokemon originating from the Alola region. This monster has a unique body function where the pads on its hands and legs create a strong magnetic field. The lore also explains that it tears opponents apart with its electrifying claws. With a base stats total of 600, a versatile move pool, and the ability to restore HP, Zeraora is a popular choice in the competitive scene.

To find it on the mainline series, you have to trade or migrate it from other games. So, one can anticipate Pokemon GO developers adding layers of complex steps to catch it. Therefore, having the Master Ball on your side during Zeraora's debut will solidify your chances of capturing it.

As seen in the past, players are advised to involve themselves in challenging encounters whenever Niantic introduces a powerhouse. The same pattern might be implemented as its appearance in Pokemon GO will likely include special events that demand precision.

4) Phione

Phione (Image via The Pokemon Company/Serebii)

Phione is a Water-type creature known to live in warm seas. The lore tells us that it inflates the flotation sack on its head in order to drift and search for food. It gained massive popularity by being an adorable creature with well-balanced stats and having access to different move types.

While Phione and Manaphy look similar, various reasons can influence a player's decision on which monster to throw their Master Ball at. Going by the mainline games, you had to participate in special or promotional events to collect Manaphy, indicating the rarity of this sought-after monster.

Conversely, to get Phione, you have the option to breed Manaphy, making it slightly more accessible in other games. However, in Pokemon GO, we can expect similar or new ways to encounter them both.

5) Arceus

Arceus (Image via The Pokemon Company/Serebii)

Arceus is a popular monster often called the God of Pokemon, making it one of the most desirable creatures in the franchise. There are 18 different variants of this Pokemon, and to think the developers will release them all in a single event is highly unlikely.

This unusual introduction will overwhelm trainers and dilute each variant's excitement and mystique. This is unlikely to happen when you're ready to catch Arceus with your Master Ball. That said, the company might gradually release the variants to create a sense of discovery and gradual progression.

6) Miraidon

Miraidon (Image via The Pokemon Company/Serebii)

Miraidon's arrival in Pokemon GO has been a topic of discussion after Niantic released many Gen IX critters in September 2023. With the debut of monsters such as the Starter Pokemon and Lechonk, fans are waiting to use their Master ball on Miraidon. Though this anticipation is unlikely to happen soon, you will find the Box Legendary Pokemon in the distant future.

But this is simply a speculation of how the company might introduce Miraidon. The game mascots of Scarlet and Violet could arrive in Pokemon GO through a Special Research Task or Raid Battles. Either way, storing the high-performing ball will guarantee a sure shot catch.

7) Koraidon

Koraidon (Image via The Pokemon Company/Serebii)

One of the ways the developers may introduce Koraidon is by placing it in one hemisphere. On the other, we can anticipate seeing Miraidon. Players from across the globe will get a chance to use their Master Ball on them.

Regarding Koraidon's background, the lore tells you it is a Winged King with monstrous powers that splits the land. A dual Fighting and Dragon-type Pokemon with a catch rate of 2%, adding base stats total to 670, makes it a must-catch 'mon.

But since this Legendary exclusively belongs to the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, we have to see how the developers integrate its unique abilities and storyline into Pokemon GO.

8) Necromaz

Necromaz (Image via The Pokemon Company/Serebii)

Get ready with your Master Ball when you encounter Necromaz in the Pokemon GO mobile title. From power level to exquisiteness, the monster has everything to grab the attention of trainers. You might need to waste a ball on Necromaz, as its design is undoubtedly the best created by the franchise.

Moreover, it is a Legendary Psychic-type monster belonging to the Prism Pokemon species. Its base stats, attractiveness, performance, and remarkable ability to reduce damage from super-effective moves have solidified its status among fans. We can anticipate a similar phenomenon when Pokemon GO includes Necromaz as a new addition.

9) Glastrier

Glastrier (Image via The Pokemon Company/Serebii)

Glastrier has captivated millions of hearts with its design, power, and utility. You might wish to save a Master Ball when this monster arrives in Pokemon GO. Its base stats show 580, a catch rate of 3% (0.4% with Poke Ball, full HP), and an ability to boost Attack power, making it an absolute force in GO Battle League and raids.

As always, the event featuring Glastrier in Pokemon GO might be challenging when you attempt to add it to your collection. Due to these reasons, you should prepare to catch up to its elusive rate with a 100% catch rate ball.

10) Dragapult

Dragapult (Image via The Pokemon Company/Serebii)

Dragapult belongs to the Galar Region, boasting exceptional battle stats. With a base stats spread of 600, this Dragon and Ghost-type beast can fight off many aforementioned Pokemon with its power. From excellent resistance against many move types to keeping Dreepy in the holes of its horn, this creature has proved its versatility and prowess in competitive Pokemon battles.

To get Dragapult in Scarlet, you can trade or migrate it from other mainline games. In the case of Violet, Sword, and Shield, you must evolve Dreepy into Drakloak and Dragapult. The same evolution pattern may repeat with the family line of Dragapult when they arrive in Pokemon GO.

They could also debut like other first-stage pseudo-legendary monsters in the game. Due to their typing, it will be a rare find in the wild. Therefore, saving your Master Ball for Dreepy or other elusive monsters will be a wise strategy.