Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to get Dreepy, Drakloak, and Dragapult

Trainers curious to obtain Dreepy, Drakloak, and Dragapult in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet should know that these three Dragon/Ghost-type creatures are not available in both games. They are exclusive to Pokemon Violet. This means that Pokemon Scarlet players can only obtain them via trading.

This guide is directed mainly toward Pokemon Violet players since they're the only ones who can capture Dreepy, Drakloak, and Dragapult.

Note: This guide doesn't focus much on breeding or trading.

How to catch Dreepy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

All Dreepy locations in the game (Image via Game Freak)

Pokemon Violet players can get Dreepy pretty early in their playthrough. It is worth noting that its spawn rate ranges from 5% (river) to 20% (swamp). Ergo, it's best to go to one of Paldea's swamps to get it.

Dreepy's base stats are as follows:

HP: 28

28 Attack: 60

60 Defense: 30

30 Sp. Atk: 40

40 Sp. Def: 30

30 Speed: 82

Official Dreepy Pokedex photo (Image via Game Freak)

Dreepy has a fairly low catch rate of 45, meaning that players have an 11.9% chance of catching it with a regular Poke Ball when it's at full health. They can just weaken the Dragon/Ghost-type Pokemon, give it a status ailment, and use a good ball to easily obtain it.

Trainers can get Dreepy in Pokemon Violet at any time of the day, so it shouldn't be too challenging to find one and catch it. Alternatively, they can obtain it in a 3-star raid.

How to catch Drakloak in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

All Drakloak locations (Image via Game Freak)

Trainers can find Drakloak in a few locations. However, it is nowhere near as ubiquitous as its pre-evolution, as it is only available in a few northern areas of Paldea. If players don't wish to catch it in the wild, they can also opt to evolve Dreepy at Level 50.

This Dragon/Ghost-type creature's base stats are:

HP: 68

68 Attack: 80

80 Defense: 50

50 Sp. Atk: 60

60 Sp. Def: 50

50 Speed: 102

Drakloak's official Pokedex photo (Image via Game Freak)

Drakloak has an identical catch rate to its pre-evolution. It is statistically stronger, but any strategy used to catch its pre-evolution will suffice.

It is worth mentioning that trainers can also get Drakloak in a 4-star raid.

How to catch Dragapult in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Dragapult's in-game model (Image via Game Freak)

Dragapult does not spawn in the wild in any location. Hence, trainers have two main ways to get it:

Drakloak evolves into Dragapult at Level 60 5-star and 6-star raids

Both options are achievable towards the end of the game. Players should note that anything found in raids has a 100% catch rate, provided they're capable of defeating it.

Since Dragapult is a Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon, it predictably has a grand 600 base stat total. Here are its base stats:

HP: 88

88 Attack: 120

120 Defense: 75

75 Sp. Atk: 100

100 Sp. Def: 75

75 Speed: 142

Dragapult has done very well in the competitive scene for both single and double battles in Sword and Shield, so it's bound to help players out in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, too.

Poll : Is Dragapult your favorite pseudo-legendary? Yes No 0 votes