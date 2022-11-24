Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to unlock 5 & 6-star Tera Raids

Players looking for some of the most powerful creatures in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will want to check out Tera Raids. These are special events where a team of up to four trainers can take on Terastallized Pokemon of varying difficulty levels.

As Generation 9's version of the Dynamax Raid den, Tera Raids can range in terms of challenge (from 1 star all the way up to 7 stars). The more stars a Tera Raid has, the more difficult it will be to take down the Terastallized Pokemon.

5 and 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are not automatically unlocked

When first starting out in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will come across Tera Raid dens. These are large crystals that jut out of the ground and project a beam of light up into the sky.

When you approach them, you will be greeted with a menu that features a silhouette of the Pokemon contained within the raid as well as the difficulty level. As a player new to the game, you will only have the option to participate in raids with up to 4 stars in difficulty.

To unlock 5-star Tera Raids, you must first complete the game you're playing and get to the end credits. After doing so, you will find that you will be able to access 5-star raids all across the region of Paldea.

To unlock 6-star Tera Raids, you will have to complete the post-game tournament. After doing so, you will receive a call from Jacq, who will ask you to take on some of the 5-star Tera Raids across the region.

Once you have completed a number of 5-star Tera Raids, you will get another message from Jacq stating that there are even more powerful Tera Raids available that feature Black Crystals. These are 6-star Tera Raids.

Additionally, event-exclusive 7-star Tera Raids will appear in the games from time to time. They will grant players access to special Pokemon and items upon completion.

Preparing for the stronger Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Before delving into the hardest Tera Raids that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have to offer, you will first want to make sure that your team is at least at level 75.

For each different Tera Raid tier, the Pokemon's level inside the den grows exponentially. The Pokemon level for each raid tier is as follows:

1 Star: Pokemon Level 12

2 Star: Pokemon Level 20

3 Star: Pokemon Level 35

4 Star: Pokemon Level 45

5 Star: Pokemon Level 75

6 Star: Pokemon Level 75

7 Star: Pokemon Level ??? (Dictated by special event)

Besides making sure your Pokemon meets the level requirements, it is also important to coordinate the higher star raids with a team that uses type advantage to take out the Terastallized Pokemon with ease. This is because each den has a timer, and the harder you can hit the target in the raid, the faster it will go.

With these tips in mind and the right team assembled, trainers should be ready to take on even the toughest Tera Raid dens in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Poll : 0 votes