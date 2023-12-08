Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: All Legendary Pokemon and how to catch 

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk latest trailer showcased several Legendary Pokemon from previous generations who will spawn in the Terrarium. These unique pocket monsters are not generally available in the Gen IX titles. Players have been eager to find out which of them are returning and how to catch them.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk will be released on December 14, 2023. Part 2 of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC will take players to the Blueberry Academy, where they will tackle difficult challengers, fresh Pokemon, new mechanics, and more. This will include encounters with Legendary Pokemon, like Ho-Oh and Articuno.

Read on to find out about all Legendary Pokemon that will appear in upcoming DLC and how to catch them.

Complete The Indigo Disk Legendary Pokemon list

The Legendary Pokemon will spawn at level 70, and they will have the same music as their appearance in previous games. Serebii stated that Rayquaza's encounter will have the tune 'Battle! Super Ancient Pokemon.'

The following Legendary Pokemon have been confirmed to appear in The Indigo Disk DLC as encounters:

Articuno - Ice and Flying-type from Generation I

- Ice and Flying-type from Generation I Zapdos - Electric and Flying-type from Generation I

- Electric and Flying-type from Generation I Moltres - Fire and Flying-type from Generation I

- Fire and Flying-type from Generation I Raikou - Electric-type from Generation II

- Electric-type from Generation II Entei - Fire-type from Generation II

- Fire-type from Generation II Suicune - Water-type from Generation II

- Water-type from Generation II Lugia - Psychic and Flying-type from Generation II

- Psychic and Flying-type from Generation II Ho-Oh - Fire and Flying-type from Generation II

- Fire and Flying-type from Generation II Latias - Dragon and Psychic-type from Generation III

- Dragon and Psychic-type from Generation III Latios - Dragon and Psychic-type from Generation III

- Dragon and Psychic-type from Generation III Kyogre - Water-type from Generation III

- Water-type from Generation III Groudon - Ground-type from Generation III

- Ground-type from Generation III Rayquaza - Dragon and Flying-type from Generation III

- Dragon and Flying-type from Generation III Cobalion - Steel and Fighting-type from Generation V

- Steel and Fighting-type from Generation V Terrakion - Rock and Fighting-type from Generation V

- Rock and Fighting-type from Generation V Virizion - Grass and Fighting-type from Generation V

- Grass and Fighting-type from Generation V Reshiram - Dragon and Fire-type from Generation V

- Dragon and Fire-type from Generation V Zekrom - Dragon and Electric-type from Generation V

- Dragon and Electric-type from Generation V Kyurem - Dragon and Ice-type from Generation V

- Dragon and Ice-type from Generation V Solgaleo - Psychic and Steel-type from Generation VII

- Psychic and Steel-type from Generation VII Lunala - Psychic and Ghost-type from Generation VII

- Psychic and Ghost-type from Generation VII Necrozma - Psychic-type from Generation VII

- Psychic-type from Generation VII Kubfu - Fighting-type from Generation VIII

- Fighting-type from Generation VIII Glastrier - Ice-type from Generation VIII

The Pokemon listed above are set to appear in the upcoming DLC. We will update this list if there are new additions.

How to catch Legendary Pokemon in The Indigo Disk?

Snacksworth in the Blueberry Academy (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon Company provided details on a few of the mechanics arriving in The Indigo Disk. Trainers can encounter Legendary Pokemon in the DLC as follows:

Find Snacksworth at Blueberry Academy, a curious new NPC.

As players complete Blueberry Quests (BBQs), Snacksworth will provide them with snacks.

These snacks will let trainers encounter specific Legendary Pokemon in Paldea.

According to the press release, Snacksworth has a plethora of knowledge about the Legendary Pokemon and will tell "tall tales of his own heroic encounters with them."

Are Shiny Legendary Pokemon available in The Indigo Disk?

There has been no official confirmation regarding whether Legendary Pokemon can be shiny in the upcoming DLC.

Going by the recent leaks (by @CentroLeaks on X), the returning Legendaries will not be Shiny Locked, meaning trainers will be able to encounter the unique variant of these beasts. Interestingly, this means that Kubfu, Glastrier, and Spectrier will no longer be Shiny Locked, provided the leaks come true.

We will have to wait till the dev team provides more information or the DLC launches.

We will update this article as and when more information is available. Meanwhile, check out our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet coverage:

Indigo Disk release date & time || Best starters for Scarlet and Violet || All active Mystery Gift codes || Dialga and Palkia Spotlight item drops || Indigo Disk Pokedex