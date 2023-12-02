Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk DLC: Release time across all regions (expected)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk is ready to be released later this month. It is the second and final part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC and will bring players to the Blueberry Academy. The developers have already revealed the broad strokes of the upcoming content. Fans have been eagerly anticipating it for some time now, and this article provides the expected release time for it.

Titled The Teal Part, the first part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero was released on September 13, 2023. Trainers visited the village of Kitakami during high festivities and got involved in the narratives and lore of the region.

When does Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk come out?: Release time and countdown timer [predictions]

While there's no official confirmation yet, it will probably follow the same release time as the first part, The Teal Mask. Based on the same, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk DLC is expected to come out on December 14, 2023, at 1 am UTC.

Readers can keep a tab on the same from the above countdown timer. We are also providing the predicted schedule to have an easier time navigating:

Los Angeles, United States - December 13, 5 pm

New York, United States - December 13, 8 pm

London, United Kingdom - December 13, 1 am

Paris, France - December 14, 2 am

Berlin, Germany - December 14, 2 am

New Delhi, India - December 14, 6.30 am

Tokyo, Japan - December 14, 10 am

Sydney, Australia - December 14, 12 pm

Auckland, New Zealand - December 14, 2 pm

The Indigo Disk DLC is available as part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, costing $34.99 on the official Nintendo online store. This also includes The Teal Mask DLC and is for trainers who already own the base game. The eShop has bundles specific to either Scarlet or Violet. The base game + DLC bundle will cost players $94.99.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers will get to scour the undersea Terarium in the Blueberry Academy. The unique structure boasts artificially curated environments hosting several pocket monsters from previous generations. Leaks suggest we will get returning Legendary Pokemon in Indigo Disk.

The Blueberry Academy's Elite Four, the 19th Tera Type, and the new Legendary Pokemon Terapago await trainers in the upcoming DLC. Interested readers can check the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk Pokedex to learn more about the officially confirmed and leaked pocket monsters.