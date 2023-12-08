Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dialga and Palkia Spotlight rewards: All item drops from 5-star Tera Raids

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dialga and Palkia Spotlight event is now online, with trainers due to get plenty of rewards and a chance to catch the boss for successfully completing it. The two Legendary Pokemon are available for a short duration in Paldea through 5-star Tera Raids. They are version-exclusive, with Dialga appearing in Pokemon Scarlet and Palkia appearing in Pokemon Violet.
The current Dialga and Palkia Spotlight event was announced along with the recent Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk trailer. Gen IX titles' DLC part 2 is scheduled to be released later next week.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dialga and Palkia Spotlight schedule
Dialga and Palkia Spotlight event will run from Thursday, December 8, at 12 am UTC to Thursday, December 21, at 11.59 pm UTC. Both Legendary Pokemon will bear the Dragon Tera Type when encountered in the event. Furthermore, they can only be captured once per save date, with subsequent successful completion rewarding only the in-game item drops.
Complete Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dialga and Palkia Spotlight rewards
The available item drops and rewards for Dialga and Palkia Spotlight are as follows (courtesy of Serebii):
Dialga in 5-star Tera Raids
Base Item Drops
- EXP. Candy L
- EXP. Candy XL
- Calcium
- Dragon Tera Shard
- TM169 (available only once)
- Ability Patch (available only once)
- Steel Tera Shard (available only once)
Random Item Drops
- EXP. Candy L
- EXP. Candy XL
- Rare Candy
- Calcium
- Star Piece
- Comet Shard
- Nugget
- Quiet Mint
- PP Up
- Bottle Cap
- Dragon Tera Shard
- Ability Capsule
- Ability Patch
Palkia in 5-star Tera Raids
Base Item Drops
- EXP. Candy L
- EXP. Candy XL
- Calcium
- Dragon Tera Shard
- TM169 (available only once)
- Ability Patch (available only once)
- Water Tera Shard (available only once)
Random Item Drops
- EXP. Candy L
- EXP. Candy XL
- Rare Candy
- Calcium
- Star Piece
- Comet Shard
- Nugget
- Modest Mint
- PP Up
- Bottle Cap
- Dragon Tera Shard
- Ability Capsule
- Ability Patch
Trainers will need to keep the Poke Portal News updated to participate in the event. They will also need a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership if they wish to join the Tera Raid with other players over the internet.
