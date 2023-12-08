Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dialga and Palkia Spotlight rewards: All item drops from 5-star Tera Raids

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dialga and Palkia Spotlight event is now online, with trainers due to get plenty of rewards and a chance to catch the boss for successfully completing it. The two Legendary Pokemon are available for a short duration in Paldea through 5-star Tera Raids. They are version-exclusive, with Dialga appearing in Pokemon Scarlet and Palkia appearing in Pokemon Violet.

The current Dialga and Palkia Spotlight event was announced along with the recent Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk trailer. Gen IX titles' DLC part 2 is scheduled to be released later next week.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dialga and Palkia Spotlight schedule

Expand Tweet

Dialga and Palkia Spotlight event will run from Thursday, December 8, at 12 am UTC to Thursday, December 21, at 11.59 pm UTC. Both Legendary Pokemon will bear the Dragon Tera Type when encountered in the event. Furthermore, they can only be captured once per save date, with subsequent successful completion rewarding only the in-game item drops.

Complete Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dialga and Palkia Spotlight rewards

The available item drops and rewards for Dialga and Palkia Spotlight are as follows (courtesy of Serebii):

Dialga in 5-star Tera Raids

Base Item Drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Calcium

Dragon Tera Shard

TM169 (available only once)

Ability Patch (available only once)

Steel Tera Shard (available only once)

Random Item Drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Rare Candy

Calcium

Star Piece

Comet Shard

Nugget

Quiet Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Dragon Tera Shard

Ability Capsule

Ability Patch

Palkia in 5-star Tera Raids

Base Item Drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Calcium

Dragon Tera Shard

TM169 (available only once)

Ability Patch (available only once)

Water Tera Shard (available only once)

Random Item Drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Rare Candy

Calcium

Star Piece

Comet Shard

Nugget

Modest Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Dragon Tera Shard

Ability Capsule

Ability Patch

Expand Tweet

Trainers will need to keep the Poke Portal News updated to participate in the event. They will also need a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership if they wish to join the Tera Raid with other players over the internet.

Meanwhile, check out our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet coverage:

Indigo Disk release date & time || Best starters for Scarlet and Violet || All active Mystery Gift codes || How to get Darkrai for free || Indigo Disk Pokedex