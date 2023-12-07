How to get Darkrai in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for free

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can get their hands on a free Darkrain in-game through the means of a Mystery Gift code. The Pokemon Company recently announced the same for both Darkrai and Shiny Lucario. This a timed Mystery Gift code, meaning trainers have a limited period of time to make use of it and get the unique Mythical Pokemon.

The Pokemon Company has released plenty of Mystery Gift codes over the past year since the launch of the Gen IX titles. They have provided trainers with rare pocket monsters and in-game resources.

How to claim free Darkrai in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet through Mystery Gift

Mystery Gift (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Darkrai Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift code is NEWM00N1SC0M1NG. It will expire on December 21, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC. Players need to make sure that they redeem the code and get the Mythical Pokemon before that date.

To claim the free Darkrai, trainers should follow the below-mentioned steps:

Launch the game on your console

Open the in-game X main menu and make your way to Poke Portal

main menu and make your way to Scroll down and select Mystery Gift

Choose Get with Password/Code option

option Input the Darkrai Mystery Gift code and redeem it

If done successfully, trainers will find Darkrain in their Party or their Pokemon Storage Box if the former has no slot free.

The free Darkrai comes with the following stats:

Level - 50

Ball - Cherish Ball

Tera Type - Dark

Ability - Bad Dreams

Moveset - Dark Pulse, Shadow Ball, Hypnosis, Dream Eater

Given that Darkrai is not normally encounterable in Paldea, Gen IX trainers should make use of this Mystery Gift code to get the Mythical Pokemon in their Party. The pocket monster received through distribution will arrive in a Cherish Ball and will be called Darkrain the Pokemon Fan.

Introduced back in Generation IV, Darkrain is a Dark-type pocket monster. It doesn't evolve from or into any other pocket monster. It is part of the lunar duo with Cresselia.

While bringing Darkrai to Paldea, check out our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet coverage:

Indigo Disk release date & time || Best starters for Scarlet and Violet || All active Mystery Gift codes || How to get Shiny Lucario for free || Obedience level and badge requirements