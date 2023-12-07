How to get Shiny Lucario in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for free

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can get their hands on a free Shiny Lucario in-game through a Mystery Gift code. The Pokemon Company recently announced the same, along with the latest Indigo Disk trailer. The Aura Pokemon is a formidable force in-game, and players will surely want to get their hands on the unique shiny variant, especially for free.

The Mystery Gift option allows the dev team to give players free rare pocket monsters and in-game resources. They have earlier provided unique opportunities like a free Mew and Herba Mystica.

How to claim free Shiny Lucario in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet through Mystery Gift

Mystery Gifts in Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Shiny Lucario Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift code is SH1NYBUDDY. It will be active until January 3, 2024, at 11.59 pm UTC. To claim it, trainers should follow the below-mentioned steps:

Launch the game

Go to the in-game menu by pressing X and then select ' Poke Portal '

and then select ' ' Scroll down and choose ' Mystery Gift '

' Select the ' Get With Code/Password ' option and input the code mentioned above

' option and If done successfully and within the deadline, players will see a Shiny Lucario in their Party or the Pokemon Storage Box if the former is full.

The Shiny Lucario in question will have the following stats:

Level - 75

Ball - Cherish Ball

Tera Type - Steel

Ability - Inner Focus

Moveset - Flash Cannon, Aura Sphere, Bullet Punch, Ice Punch

A shiny variant is quite difficult for trainers to come across, with trainers employing sandwiches to boost shiny encounters or the Masuda Method. Thus, players should not miss out on this opportunity to get Shiny Lucario in-game.

Lucario is a Generation IV dual-type pocket monster boasting a Fighting and Steel-type combination. It has a powerful mega-evolved form that is not available in Gen IX. Evolving Riolu to Lucario involves leveling up the former with high friendship during the daytime.

