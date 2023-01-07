How to cook Shiny Steel Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Creating a Shiny Steel Sandwich is easy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For most bonuses, you just need a Hamburger and two Herba Mysticas. The most useful collection of powers for Shiny Hunting includes Sparkling Power Lv. 3, Title Power Lv. 3, and Encounter Power Lv. 3.

A single Hamburger, Spicy Herba Mystica, and Salty Herba Mystica are the ideal Shiny Steel Sandwich ingredients. However, other recipes for alternative benefits are still listed below for the reader's convenience.

Note: The following recipes are not the only way to get a Sparkling Power Lv. 3 for Steel. They're merely some of the easiest to cook.

Recipes that give trainers Sparkling Power Lv. 3, Title Power Lv. 3, and another bonus in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

An ideal sandwich for Shiny Hunting Steel-types (Image via cecilbowen.github.io)

Here is a list of various recipes that give players Sparkling Power Lv. 3, Title Power Lv. 3, and another bonus in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Sparkling Power Lv. 3 + Title Power Lv. 3 + Encounter Power Lv. 3: Hamburger + Spicy Herba Mystica + Salty Herba Mystica

Hamburger + Spicy Herba Mystica + Salty Herba Mystica Sparkling Power Lv. 3 + Title Power Lv. 3 + Item Drop Power Lv. 3: Hamburger + Spicy Herba Mystica + Bitter Herba Mystica

Hamburger + Spicy Herba Mystica + Bitter Herba Mystica Sparkling Power Lv. 3 + Title Power Lv. 3 + Humungo Power Lv. 3: Hamburger + Spicy Herba Mystica + Bitter Herba Mystica + Chili Sauce

Hamburger + Spicy Herba Mystica + Bitter Herba Mystica + Chili Sauce Sparkling Power Lv. 3 + Title Power Lv. 3 + Raid Power Lv. 3: Hamburger + Spicy Herba Mystica + Sweet Herba Mystica

Hamburger + Spicy Herba Mystica + Sweet Herba Mystica Sparkling Power Lv. 3 + Title Power Lv. 3 + Exp. Point Power Lv. 3: Hamburger + Bitter Herba Mystica + Salty Herba Mystica

Hamburger + Bitter Herba Mystica + Salty Herba Mystica Sparkling Power Lv. 3 + Title Power Lv. 3 + Teensy Power Lv. 3: Hamburger + 3x Tomato + Bitter Herba Mystica + Sour Herba Mystica

Hamburger + 3x Tomato + Bitter Herba Mystica + Sour Herba Mystica Sparkling Power Lv. 3 + Title Power Lv. 3 + Catching Power Lv. 3: Hamburger + Sweet Herba Mystica + Sour Herba Mystica

Hamburger + Sweet Herba Mystica + Sour Herba Mystica Sparkling Power Lv. 3 + Title Power Lv. 3 + Egg Power Lv. 3: Hamburger + Sweet Herba Mystica + Salty Herba Mystica

There are alternative ways to make these Shiny Steel Sandwiches in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but there are far too many to list here.

Where to get the ingredients for Shiny Steel Sandwiches

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can get Hamburgers from any Deli Cioso. These stores look like counters with a cashier that is outside, making them pretty easy to spot. Hamburgers cost ₽380 each.

If you want to get Tomatoes for the Teensy Power recipe, you can go to any Sure Cans store and buy a Tomato for ₽100 a piece.

Herba Mysticas are much more difficult to obtain since trainers only have a slight chance to obtain them from 5-star and 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The drop rate is around 10%, and players must remember that not every Tera Raid drops a specific Herba Mystica. For example, a 5-star Tsareena only has a Spicy Herba Mystica and none of the other types.

Readers should now have an idea of how to make a Shiny Steel Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and how to get all the ingredients. They should just put the knowledge to the test in-game or with a sandwich simulator.

