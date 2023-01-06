How to cook Shiny Fairy Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Creating a Shiny Fairy Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is easier than you think. Neither game explicitly tells players how to do it, but this guide will simplify things by including several Shiny Fairy Sandwich recipes.

Do note that these recipes are merely a handful of options for you to consider, as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have numerous ways to recreate the same benefits. Generally speaking, using a Tomato alongside two Herba Mysticas will give you the results you're looking for, although the ones you use will determine some of the Powers you get.

List of various Shiny Fairy Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

This example should help some readers (Image via Game Freak)

Note: Tomato + Spicy Herba Mystica + Salty Herba Mystica is the most useful combo for Shiny Hunting since it has both Sparkling Power and Encounter Power at Lv. 3. Other examples will be listed below for those seeking alternate bonuses.

Shiny Fairy Sandwich recipes need to include Sparkling Power Lv. 3 since that's the best power to boost the odds of finding a Shiny Fairy-type. Here is a list of possible recipes for you to consider in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

All Lv. 3 Sparkling Power, Title Power, Exp. Point Power: Tomato + Bitter Herba Mystica + Salty Herba Mystica

All Lv. 3 Sparkling Power, Title Power, Teensy Power: Tomato + Bitter Herba Mystica + Sour Herba Mystica

All Lv. 3 Sparkling Power, Title Power, Encounter Power: Tomato + Spicy Herba Mystica + Salty Herba Mystica

All Lv. 3 Sparkling Power, Title Power, Item Drop Power: Tomato + Spicy Herba Mystica + Bitter Herba Mystica

All Lv. 3 Sparkling Power, Title Power, Humungo Power: Tomato + Spicy Herba Mystica + Bitter Herba Mystica + Chili Sauce

All Lv. 3 Sparkling Power, Title Power, Raid Power: Tomato + Spicy Herba Mystica + Sweet Herba Mystica

All Lv. 3 Sparkling Power, Title Power, Catching Power: Tomato + Sweet Herba Mystica + Sour Herba Mystica

All Lv. 3 Sparkling Power, Title Power, Egg Power: Tomato + Sweet Herba Mystica + Salty Herba Mystica

Keep in mind that all these recipes use a single Tomato along with just one copy of everything thereafter. You can always opt to use a Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Sandwich simulator to test out these recipes and other possible combinations.

How to get Herba Mysticas

Completing 5-star, 6-star, and 7-star Tera Raids is how you get Herba Mysticas (Image via Game Freak)

Apart from Tomatoes, the main ingredients utilized in these Shiny Fairy Sandwich recipes are Herba Mysticas. While you can easily buy Tomatoes from stores like Sure Cans in Mesagoza for ₽100 each, the same cannot be said for Herba Mysticas.

The only way to Herba Mysticas in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is to complete 5-star and 6-star Tera Raids. That's essentially post-game content, so those who still haven't beaten all the Gym Leaders won't be able to make these Shiny Fairy sandwiches.

You're also not guaranteed to get these items, as they're considered rare drops with a drop rate ranging from 4.81% to 6.67% based on whom you fight. Different Tera Raids drop different Herba Mysticas in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so you need to factor that in as well.

