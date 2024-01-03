How to shiny hunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Hunting for rare Pocket Monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is pretty easy if you know what you are doing. The task of shiny hunting has been a tedious one in most games in this series. However, The Pokemon Company — along with Game Freak — has significantly streamlined this process over the years.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about shiny hunting in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including shiny rates, sandwich recipes, and more.

Shiny rates in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Shiny Rayquaza in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet usually have the following shiny odds:

Full shiny odd: 1 in 4,096

1 in 4,096 Shiny rate using Shiny Charm: 1 in 1,400

1 in 1,400 Mass outbreak shiny rate: 1 in 1,400 (This is after you go through 60 Pokemon of the species enjoying the Mass Outbreak).

1 in 1,400 (This is after you go through 60 Pokemon of the species enjoying the Mass Outbreak). Mass outbreak with Shiny Charm: 1 in 820

1 in 820 Shiny rate with level three Shiny Power sandwich: 1 in 1,024

1 in 1,024 Mass outbreak shiny rate with the sandwich: 1 in 680

1 in 680 Mass outbreak shiny rate with Shiny Charm and the sandwich: 1 in 512

1 in 512 Shiny rate during breeding (Masuda method): 1 in 680

1 in 680 Shiny rate when breeding using the above method, along with a Shiny Charm: 1 in 512

Now that you are aware of all the shiny rates, here are some different ways you can hunt for shiny Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet:

Do shiny checks during mass outbreaks

Use Shiny Power sandwich to hunt for shiny Pokemon in the wild without mass outbreaks

Breed shiny Pokemon using the Masuda Method

How to find shiny Pokemon using Mass Outbreaks in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Shiny Ho-Oh (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Whenever you get notified that a Mass Outbreak is happening in your game, make sure you utilize this event to get an easy shiny in your box of Pokemon.

You will have to do the following things to get a shiny monster through Mass Outbreaks in Scarlet and Violet:

Save your game before you start the shiny hunt. This way, if something goes wrong, you can reload your game.

Then, you will have to locate the Mass Outbreak Pokemon and defeat 60 of them. There is no chain involved in this method. This means that you can do other things in between taking them out.

Make sure you don’t eliminate too many monsters during this hunt. Once you defeat about 50 creatures, you will get a pop-up message saying that the number of Pokemon is “definitely getting lower”. Once that comes up, slow down and beat another 10-15 entities.

Once you have defeated 60 monsters, save your game again. This way, if you mess up the hunt with a Shiny Power sandwich, you can reload your save and not lose your precious Herba Mystica that you will need to make the said sandwich. (We have provided the Shiny Power sandwich recipes below).

Make the desired sandwich and enter and leave the Outbreak location to respawn some Pokemon if you do not see a shiny. If you have difficulty spotting a shiny monster, you can use your battle Pokemon to defeat more Outbreak spawns. Your monster will not eliminate a creature if it is shiny.

If you do not find a shiny by the time your sandwich expires (30 minutes), you can exit from the game, reload your save, and repeat the spawn reset technique mentioned above.

How to find shiny Pokemon in the wild in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The easiest way to shiny hunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is by using the Picnic Reset technique. In this method, you have to find a location that is known to have isolated spawns of the Pokemon you want to hunt to get a shiny.

Once you are in such a region, you will have to make a Shiny Power sandwich from the recipe table below and perform a Picnic Reset. This is where you set up a Picnic and quickly pack it up to reset Pokemon spawns in your vicinity. You can do this a few times till you get the desired shiny monster.

You can shiny hunt for most of the starter Pokemon like Bulbasaur, Charmander, and more, using the Picnic Reset technique.

How to breed shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Masuda method)

This method involves breeding your own Pokemon with monsters that you traded into your account from the game in a different language. You can perform link trades to get such creatures.

In regular breeding, you have two monsters (one male and one female) of the same species in your party, set up a Picnic, and let their eggs spawn in your basket. The Masuda method uses the same principle, but it makes two creatures from countries that speak different languages breed with each other.

The easiest way to do this is by getting a foreign Ditto. That is because this creature can be bred with any Pokemon, and using the Masuda method will significantly increase your odds of getting a shiny while breeding.

Once you have the creature you want to breed for a shiny variant and a foreign Ditto, you can set up a Picnic and let the two give you eggs in your basket. You can improve the egg spawn rate by buying Egg Power Food from a restaurant in Medali called Gastronomy.

How to get a foreign Ditto in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To get a foreign Ditto, you must have one in your account first. If you don’t, you will have to go to Porto Marinada’s Pokemon Centre. Once you reach this location, head over to the lighthouse on the left, and this is where you will get a Ditto.

After that, you can use the universal link trade code 44484448 to trade it with someone from a different part of the world. It's worth noting that people are using this code to trade Ditto. So, refrain from trading any other monsters using this link trade code.

All Shiny Power Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Recipe Type Pokemon Type Base Ingredients Specific Ingredients Herba Mystica Complex Normal 1 Cucumber and 1 Pickle 3 Tofu Any 2 except 1 Sweet and 1 Sour, 2 Sweet, and 2 Sour Complex Fire 1 Cucumber and 1 Pickle 3 Red Peppers Any 2 except 1 Sweet and 1 Sour Complex Water 1 Cucumber and 1 Pickle 3 Cucumbers Any 2 except 1 Sweet and 1 Sour and 2 Sweet Complex Electric 1 Cucumber and 1 Pickle 3 Yellow Peppers Any 2 except 1 Sweet and 1 Sour Complex Grass 1 Cucumber and 1 Pickle 3 Lettuce Any 2 except 1 Sweet and 1 Sour Complex Ice 1 Cucumber and 1 Pickle 3 Klawf Sticks Any 2 except 1 Sweet and 1 Sour and 2 Sour Complex Fighting 1 Cucumber and 1 Pickle 3 Pickles Any 2 except 1 Sweet and 1 Sour and 2 Sweet Complex Poison 1 Cucumber and 1 Pickle 3 Green Peppers Any 2 except 1 Sweet and 1 Sour Complex Ground 1 Cucumber and 1 Pickle 3 Ham Any 2 except 1 Sweet and 1 Sour Complex Flying 1 Cucumber and 1 Pickle 3 Prosciutto Any 2 except 1 Sweet and 1 Sour Complex Psychic 1 Cucumber and 1 Pickle 3 Onions Any 2 except 1 Sweet and 1 Sour Complex Bug 1 Cucumber and 1 Pickle 3 Cherry Tomatoes Any 2 except 1 Sweet and 1 Sour, 2 Sweet, and 2 Sour Complex Rock 1 Cucumber and 1 Pickle 3 Bacon Any 2 except 1 Sweet and 1 Sour Complex Ghost 1 Cucumber and 1 Pickle 3 Red Onions Any 2 except 1 Sweet and 1 Sour Complex Dragon 1 Cucumber and 1 Pickle 3 Avocados Any 2 except 1 Sweet and 1 Sour, 2 Sweet, and 2 Sour Complex Dark 1 Cucumber and 1 Pickle 3 Smoked Fillets Any 2 except 1 Sweet and 1 Sour Complex Steel 1 Cucumber and 1 Pickle 3 Hamburgers Any 2 except 1 Sweet and 1 Sour Complex Fairy 1 Cucumber and 1 Pickle 3 Tomatoes Any 2 except 1 Sweet and 1 Sour, 2 Sweet, and 2 Sour

How to get Shiny Charm in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You can get a Shiny Charm from Jacq in the Biology Room once you complete the Pokedex. This means that you must catch all entities in Paldea once and register them in your Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.