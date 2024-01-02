How to get Shiny Rowlet in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Shiny Rowlet in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk is a valuable starter for your shiny collection. Sporting a brilliant green theme, a Shiny Rowlet's appearance improves after undergoing its first and second-stage evolutionary forms in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

This article will walk you through everything about catching this critter in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Shiny Rowlet location in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Shiny Rowlet location in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC)

When it comes to hunting for shiny monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the main trick is to find a place boasting 15 spawns of the targeted creature. You should also be able to find all the spawns relatively close to each other.

So, for this shiny hunt, you must go to the place shown in the picture above. It is located south of the Savannah Plaza. You could do this in the Savannah Plaza itself, but it won't meet the abovementioned criteria.

The chosen spot will not only give you the 15 spawns but also allow you to easily pan your camera around and discover the Rowlett spawns for your shiny check.

You must wade through the grassy plain till you reach the mountain, which is where you will have to do the Picnic Reset to reset your Rowlett spawns and get the shiny monster. Note that you must stay away from the wall separating the biomes to prevent additional spawns, as that will botch your Rowlet endeavors.

Before setting up the Picnic, make sure to save your game. This way, if you do not get the Shiny Rowlet in 30 minutes, you can reload the save and avoid losing any resources. You can do the Picnic Reset again till you encounter a Shiny Rowlet.

Shiny Rowlet will not be too hard to spot (Image via TPC)

If you do not have the starter Pokemon unlocked, you must do so by paying 3,000 Blueberry Points (BP). Unless you unlock all the starter monsters in the Indigo Disk DLC, you cannot perform a shiny hunt for Rowlet.

From thereon, you will have to make a Flying-type sandwich, which requires the following ingredients:

1 Prosciutto

1 Salty Herba Mystica

1 Spicy Herba Mystica

Using this Sandwich, you can isolate your hunt for Shiny Rowlet in this region of the Terarium. After making the sandwich, you must pack your Picnic. You will find Rowlet spawning before you, with a few also appearing on your sides. If you do not get a shiny in the first attempt, set up the Picnic and pack it up again to perform a Picnic Reset. This essentially resets the Pokemon spawns in your vicinity.

Doing this a few times will summon a Shiny Rowlet in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. You can use this technique to complete a living shiny family for Rowlet.