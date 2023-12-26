How to get Shiny Bulbasaur in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To get Shiny Bulbasaur in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, we will use a shiny exploit. Using this technique, you can discover a Shiny Bulbasaur in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. In this article, we will run you through everything about catching the Shiny variant, including the location for the exploit and all the items you need.

Shiny Bulbasaur location in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Shiny Bulbasaur can be found here (Image via TPC)

To perform this shiny exploit, you must be in the location shown in the picture above. There are a few Pokemon you can perform this shiny exploit on, but for Bulbasaur, you must make your way to the top of the waterfall.

Note that to start this shiny hunt, you must have all the starter Pocket Monsters unlocked. For this, you will have to pay 3,000 Blueberry Points (BP). You can earn BP by completing Blueberry Quests, also known as BBQs.

After unlocking all the starter Pokemon, you will have to reach the top of the cliff near the waterfall and clear all the wild spawns. You will come across Araquanid mostly.

So, before starting the shiny hunt for Bulbasaur, ensure there are no other Pokemon in this place. There are a couple of Tera Pokemon that can be cleared if you want to get two extra Bulbasaurs every time you do the Picnic reset for this shiny hunt. Save your game once you reach this point.

Shiny Bulbasaur spawn in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC)

It is advisable to save your progress before performing any shiny exploit. Once that is done, stand close to the cliff's edge, set up a Picnic, and make a Poison-type sandwich.

A Poison-type sandwich will ensure Bulbasaur spawns in this location. Notably, a Grass-type sandwich might spawn a Deerling spawning instead of a Bulbasaur, which is not ideal for your shiny hunt.

You will need the following ingredients for a Poison-type sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

1 Noodles

1 Salty Herba Mystica

1 Spicy Herba Mystica (you can use a Sweet or Sour variant too)

Once that is done, you will have to pack your Picnic, and that will trigger the Bulbasaur spawns. You must look all around to get your 15 spawns with every reset. You will get Shiny Bulbasaur using this method, but you must repeat the Picnic reset a handful of times in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.