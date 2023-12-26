How to get guaranteed Shiny Charmander in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Shiny hunting for Charmander in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is fairly straightforward. Charizard, which is Charmander’s final stage of evolution, is one of the most iconic Pocket Monsters in the franchise, and a level 80 Charizard can help you defeat the Elite Four in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. That said, a shiny variant of this monster looks phenomenal.

With a black theme, Shiny Charizard will give you bragging rights when you take it to the battlefields in the Indigo Disk DLC of Scarlet and Violet.

In this article, we will run you through the easiest way of shiny hunting Charmander. Using this method, you will be able to complete a living shiny family for this Pokemon – Shiny Charmander, Shiny Charmaleon, and Shiny Charizard.

Shiny Charmander location in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Shiny Charmander can be found in this location (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For this shiny hunt, you will have to go to Savannah Rest Area 1. This is where you begin your journey in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Upon reaching this location, go up the staircase near the cliff. Once you climb the ramp, you will see a cluster of 15 Pocket Monsters to your right, next to a tree.

To reset the spawns, all you have to do is walk towards the ramp's interior and come back out. This will reset the 15 Pokemon spawns near the tree.

You can shiny hunt for a few Pokemon and Charmander in this location, although you first need to set up a Picnic and make a Fire-type sandwich. Make sure you save your game before doing so that if the exploit goes wrong, you will not waste any resources.

Note that you will need to donate 3,000 Blueberry Points (BP) to unlock all the starter Pokemon before you can shiny hunt for Charmander. You can complete a series of Blueberry Quests (BBQs) to earn all the required BP before beginning this exploit.

Shiny Charmander can be found under this tree (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To make the Fire-type sandwich before starting the shiny exploit for Charmander, you will need the following ingredients:

1 Basil

1 Salty Herba Mystica

1 Sweet Herba Mystica (you can use a Spicy or Sour variant as well)

This sandwich will ensure that you only get Fire-type Pokemon spawning in your vicinity. This will make the shiny exploit for Charmander easy as it is the only Fire-type monster that you will find in this location of the Indigo Disk DLC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Now, all you have to do is go back up the ramp and reset the Charmander spawns near the tree until you get a Shiny Charmander. You can do this as many times as you want till you get three to complete the living Shiny Charmander family in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.