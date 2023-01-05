All Egg Power Sandwiches and their recipes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Sandwiches were introduced as part of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's picnic mechanic, and players can snack on them in shops found throughout the Paldea region. When consumed, they provide players with a bounty of beneficial effects to assist them with different activities.

One such power is known as Egg Power. It increases the chance that an egg will appear in a player's picnic basket and shortens the duration required to hatch it.

Picnics have become the new de facto way to breed Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. Egg Power is incredibly helpful in breeding the perfect Pocket Monsters for a player's team.

With this in mind, it's a good idea for players to familiarize themselves with the sandwiches that provide Egg Power.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can create sandwiches with varying levels of Egg Power

The Legendary Sweet Sandwich is one of many treats that can provide Egg Power in Pokemon Scarlet/Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Depending on the ingredients used, Pokemon trainers can create many different sandwiches with varying levels of Egg Power. As Egg Power levels increase, the chance of finding an egg in a player's picnic basket increases. It begins with a 5x increased chance at Level 1, a 7x magnifier at Level 2, and a 10x improved chance at Level 3.

While it can be tempting to go for a 10x multiplier every time, these sandwiches require rarer and more expensive ingredients on average. Regardless, if a Pokemon trainer doesn't mind collecting the foodstuff, there's nothing to worry about.

All Egg Power Sandwiches and their ingredients in Pokemon Scarlet/Violet

Sweet Jambon-Beurre (Level 2) - Ham, butter, Sweet Herba Mystica

- Ham, butter, Sweet Herba Mystica Legendary Sweet Sandwich (Level 2) - Lettuce, bacon, pepper, Sweet Herba Mystica

- Lettuce, bacon, pepper, Sweet Herba Mystica Jam Sandwich (Level 1) - Strawberry, jam

- Strawberry, jam Ultra Jam Sandwich (Level 1) - Strawberry, pineapple, jam, yogurt

- Strawberry, pineapple, jam, yogurt Peanut Butter Sandwich (Level 1) - Banana, peanut butter

- Banana, peanut butter Great Peanut Butter Sandwich (Level 2) - Banana, peanut butter, butter

- Banana, peanut butter, butter Ultra Peanut Butter Sandwich (Level 2) - Banana, peanut butter, butter, jam

- Banana, peanut butter, butter, jam Ultra Pickle Sandwich (Level 2) - Pickle, watercress, basil, olive oil

- Pickle, watercress, basil, olive oil Master Pickle Sandwich (Level 2) - Pickle, watercress, basil, olive oil, Sour Herba Mystica

- Pickle, watercress, basil, olive oil, Sour Herba Mystica Marmalade Sandwich (Level 1) - Cheese, marmalade

- Cheese, marmalade Great Marmalade Sandwich (Level 2) - Cheese, marmalade, butter

- Cheese, marmalade, butter Ultra Marmalade Sandwich (Level 2) - Cheese, marmalade, butter, cream cheese

Dessert Sandwich (Level 1) - Two apples, yogurt, whipped cream

- Two apples, yogurt, whipped cream Great Dessert Sandwich (Level 1) - Two apples, kiwi, yogurt, whipped cream

- Two apples, kiwi, yogurt, whipped cream Ultra Dessert Sandwich (Level 1) - Two apples, kiwi, strawberry, yogurt, whipped cream

- Two apples, kiwi, strawberry, yogurt, whipped cream Tropical Sandwich (Level 1) - Klawf Stick, avocado, pineapple, marmalade

- Klawf Stick, avocado, pineapple, marmalade Fruit Sandwich (Level 1) - Banana, apple, kiwi, pineapple, whipped cream

- Banana, apple, kiwi, pineapple, whipped cream Great Fruit Sandwich (Level 1) - Banana, apple, kiwi, pineapple, whipped cream, marmalade

- Banana, apple, kiwi, pineapple, whipped cream, marmalade Ultra Fruit Sandwich (Level 1) - Banana, apple, kiwi, pineapple, whipped cream, marmalade, yogurt

- Banana, apple, kiwi, pineapple, whipped cream, marmalade, yogurt Sweet Sandwich (Level 1) - Banana, apple, cheese, whipped cream, butter

- Banana, apple, cheese, whipped cream, butter Great Sweet Sandwich (Level 2) - Banana, apple, cheese, whipped cream, butter, salt

- Banana, apple, cheese, whipped cream, butter, salt Ultra Sweet Sandwich (Level 2) - Banana, apple, cheese, basil, whipped cream, butter, salt

- Banana, apple, cheese, basil, whipped cream, butter, salt Tofu Sandwich (Level 1) - Two pieces of tofu, rice, lettuce, avocado, wasabi, salt

- Two pieces of tofu, rice, lettuce, avocado, wasabi, salt Master Curry-and-Noodle Sandwich (Level 2) - Noodles, red bell pepper, bacon, yellow bell pepper, jalapeno, egg, olive oil, salt, curry powder, Sweet Herba Mystica

Pokemon trainers may have noticed that the stock recipes in-game only provide a maximum of Level 2 Egg Power.

Players must enter the Creative Mode of sandwich-building to create a custom sandwich with the maximum amount of Egg Power. Additionally, if they elect to use the stock recipes, they may have noticed that Herba Mystica isn't sold in shops throughout the Paldea region.

If players wait to collect Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, they'll usually need to complete five and six-star Tera Raid battles to do so. This will require a well-trained Pokemon with a solid moveset and held item loadout. However, these high-tier Tera Raids offer Herba Mystica and a ton of other beneficial items worth battling for.

Poll : 0 votes