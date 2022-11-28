How to easily obtain Sour Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet house many unique features that help separate them from the rest of the franchise. The games take an open-world approach to their exploration, gyms can be challenged in any order, and the titles have three different main storylines to pursue. However, one of the most impactful features by far is the sandwich-making minigame.

While several individuals surely chuckled when Game Freak revealed their Jersey Mike's side activity in the trailer, this feature has become quite the staple for shiny hunters and level grinders. The importance of each sandwich comes down to the different ingredients players can put in their meal, with the most important of them all being the Herba Mystica.

Though some may have originally thought these herbs were just plot points in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and could not be found in-game as an actual item, trainers can actually find these ingredients to boost the effectiveness of their sandwich buffs. But how can trainers find these plants?

Sour Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to find and effects

Iron Tusk, the Titan Pokemon that guards the Sour Herba Mystica, as it appears in Pokemon Violet (image via The Pokemon Company)

The first disclaimer about the Sour Herba Mystica that trainers must keep in mind regarding the herb is that it does not have a different effect from the rest of the legendary spices. Though it may seem like it does, due to each having a different name, the differences are only aesthetic so any Herba Mystica can be used for the same effect.

For trainers who may not know, Herba Mystica is used in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to increase the "power" of a sandwich. What this means is that players who consume a sandwich made with any Herba Mystica will have an increased likelihood of finding Shiny Pokemon in the wild.

Knowing this, a lot of players will want to get their hands on this rare ingredient. So how can trainers find them? Every type of Herba Mystica can be found at equal odds and is rewarded to teams of players after they defeat a Tera Raid Boss with a difficulty rating of five stars or higher. This sadly restricts these ingredients to the post-game.

After viewing the credits and finishing the Academy Tournament, players will receive a call telling them that Five-Star Tera Raids are appearing around the map. This is how players will know when they can begin farming raids for Sour Herba Mystica. This will also allow these raids to be seen from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Poke Portal.

In terms of what method to use when farming these raids, the Poke Portal truly is a trainer's best friend. Seeing all the different active raids that are waiting for players to join them allows trainers to quickly get into action and also lets them find more when they complete one. This is far more consistent than finding these raids in the player's own overworld.

The Sour Herba Mystica as well as the others are some of the most valuable post-game resources trainers can come across. Thankfully, Game Freak learned from their previous mistakes and made Raid Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet a much more grindable and streamlined form of gameplay so players can easily work towards getting their hands on these items.

