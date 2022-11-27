How to easily obtain Bitter Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are only two ways to farm Bitter Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and neither method is a guaranteed way to get this precious item. Like all other Herba Mystica in both games, you can only get Bitter Herba Mystica via 5-star and 6-star raids.

However, not all 5-stars and 6-stars drop this item. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will have to rely on some luck to get the right raids to spawn. Not only that, but they must also be fortunate enough to get this nearly 5% drop from those battles.

Let's look at every Pokemon that is capable of dropping this rare item.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide: How to get Bitter Herba Mystica

A 5-star Gengar counts as one of the raids you can do for this item (Image via Verlisify)

Here is a list of all 5-star raids capable of dropping this item and their drop rates:

Amoonguss: 5.62%

5.62% Appletun: 4.81%

4.81% Arboliva: 4.81%

4.81% Armarouge: 4.81%

4.81% Blissey: 5.62%

5.62% Camerupt: 4.81%

4.81% Cetitan: 5.62%

5.62% Clawitzer: 4.81%

4.81% Dondozo: 5.62%

5.62% Driflblim: 5.62%

5.62% Eevee: 4.81%

4.81% Elektross: 5.62%

5.62% Gardevoir: 4.81%

4.81% Gengar: 5.62%

5.62% Glalie: 5.62%

5.62% Glimmora: 4.81%

4.81% Houndoom: 4.81%

4.81% Hydreigon: 4.81%

4.81% Magnezone: 4.81%

4.81% Oranguru: 4.81%

4.81% Palafin: 5.62%

5.62% Pincurchin: 4.81%

4.81% Polteageist: 4.81%

4.81% Rotom: 4.81%

4.81% Tatsugiri: 4.81%

4.81% Toxtricity: 4.81%

4.81% Volcarona: 4.81%

4.81% Zoroark: 4.81%

All of these Pocket Monsters will be Level 75. You can go to each location on the map to see if you have any of the items listed above. If you fail to get the Bitter Herba Mystica, wait until tomorrow for the raids to reset.

6-star raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You can catch any of the following 6-star raids (Image via Game Freak)

Here is a list of 6-star raids that drop Bitter Herba Mystic and how likely it is to happen:

Amoonguss: 6.67%

6.67% Armarouge: 5.56%

5.56% Blissey: 6.67%

6.67% Cetitan: 6.67%

6.67% Clawitzer: 5.56%

5.56% Dondozo: 6.67%

6.67% Dragalge: 5.56%

5.56% Espeon: 5.56%

5.56% Farigiraf: 6.67%

6.67% Gardevoir: 5.56%

5.56% Gengar: 5.56%

5.56% Glaceon: 5.56%

5.56% Glimmora: 5.56%

5.56% Hydreigon: 5.56%

5.56% Magnezone: 5.56%

5.56% Sylveon: 6.67%

6.67% Vaporeon: 5.56%

5.56% Volcarona: 5.56%

When you battle them, they're Level 90, making them a genuine challenge for inexperienced Trainers. If you manage to catch these Pocket Monsters, they'll be Level 75, which is the same as their 5-star counterparts.

The odds of getting this item from a 6-star raid are only a tiny bit better than the 5-star versions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to use Bitter Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Trainers can use Bitter Herba Mystica as an ingredient for sandwiches that have a wide variety of effects in Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. Examples include Exp. Point Power to Encounter Power based on sandwiches like:

Legendary Bitter Sandwich

Bitter Jambon-Beurre

It is worth mentioning that all of the other Herba Mystica items are available from 5-star and 6-star raids, meaning that you can farm them in hopes of getting some useful stuff.

That's the end of this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide. Best of luck to you in your hopes of obtaining the Bitter Herba Mystica, especially if you plan on doing it without exploits.

Poll : 0 votes