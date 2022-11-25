How to obtain easily Sweet Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are a lot of key resources that you can get your hands on as you explore the vast open world of Paldea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

There is a lot of post-game content that you can try out once you have completed the narrative. You can also seek to make your Pokemon even more powerful as you take down more challenging foes.

One of the key items that you will need to search for during the post-game is the Sweet Herba Mystica. While the base narrative allows you to get your hands on Herba Mystica while defeating various Titans, the Sweet variant can only be found after you are done with the story.

The Sweet Herba Mystica is a key ingredient required to make certain types of Sandwiches that can provide a party with additional buffs and positive status effects. This makes the hunt for the item all the more important.

Today’s guide will cover how you can obtain Sweet Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

You must take down certain Pocket Monsters in 5 and 6-star Tera Raids to obtain Sweet Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As mentioned earlier, you will not be able to obtain Sweet Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet if you have not completed one of the three main narrative lines. Once you have completed one route, you will be eligible to participate in 5 and 6-star Tera Raids.

To obtain Sweet Herba Mystica, all you need to do is take down the Pokemon in these Tera Raids. However, not all of them will provide you with Sweet Herba Mystica.

There will be a great variety of Herba Mystica that you will be able to get your hands on, but the Pokemon who will drop Sweet Herba Mystica is limited.

Given below is a list of all the raids that you can take part in to obtain Sweet Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Weavile

Sableye

Dragapult

Vaporeon

Blissey

Froslass

Cetitan

Farigiraf

Amoonguss

Delibird

Talonflame

Raichu

Dondozo

Ditto

These Pokemon Raids are the only ones that will be dropping the Sweet Herba Mystica. Since they are 5 and 6-star encounters, they are incredibly challenging to complete. However, the rewards that you gain are worth striving for if you wish to master all the post-game content that Scarlet and Violet have to offer.

It’s important to note that during the Path of Legends, you will obtain a Sweet Herba Mystica. However, it will get used up by Arven as a part of his quest line. You will not be able to obtain any more of the herbs before you complete the main narrative.

During the post-game content, you will be able to obtain three different types of Herba Mystica. These are Salty Herba Mystica, Spicy Herba Mystica, and Sour Herba Mystica. They will each have specific buffs and effects that you can look to experiment with to make your party even stronger and the late-game grind significantly easier.

