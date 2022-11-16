Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: What are they, how to get, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s release date is right around the corner, and franchise fans will finally be able to enjoy the titles once they officially drop this Friday, November 18, 2022.

Unlike the previous title entries, Scarlet and Violet will be offering more RPG elements, where you will be able to choose which kind of narrative you wish to chart for yourself as you embark on the journey of becoming a Pokemon master.

Currently, there are three main questlines to follow, with the Path of Legends being the one where you will be required to gather a very rare resource known as Herba Mystica.

While not much has been revealed about this resource before the launch, the official Pokemon Scarlet and Violet blog post does talk about certain portions of the quest and what you can expect from it when the games officially drop.

Today’s guide will go over what we know about Herba Mystica so far and how one will need to go about collecting them in Pokemon Violet and Scarlet.

Obtaining Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As mentioned before, the Path of Legends in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will task you to gather Herba Mystica, a rare resource that's only found in the region of Paldea. To gather this, you will need to help Arven defeat the various Titan Pokemon, who act as bodyguards to the rare plants.

To obtain the Herba Mystica, here are some of the things that you will need to keep in mind:

Arven is a researcher who is looking to find the Herba Mystica in order to make healthier recipes for Pokemon. This further suggests that these resources will play a much bigger part in how your narrative will turn out in the game, and the role that it will play when making sandwiches during “Picnics.”

Secondly, the Titan Pokemon who are guarding these herbs do not just act as bodyguards to them. They consume the plant as well, which, in turn, is said to make them grow very large and provides them with status as well as certain power boosts.

You will be required to search for Herba Mystica locations throughout the entire world of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Upon finding them, you will encounter the Titan Pokemon and engage in a Pokemon Battle.

It’s only after you have defeated it that will you be able to obtain the Herba Mystica that it’s guarding. Besides a bright pink glow, the Titan Pokemon will also be larger and significantly more powerful than their regular variants in the game.

As a fair number of these “Titan Pokémon have already been sighted in the region”, players won't have too much difficulty finding them in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Since Arven is not good at Pokemon battles, you will not receive any combat aid from him. Nevertheless, after taking down a Titan successfully and obtaining the herb, he will treat you and your Pokemon to a delicious meal.

