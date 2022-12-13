Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to defeat all Titans and their drops

Both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet embrace the idea of catching, battling, and forming your own Pokemon team, much like its previous processors. With a variety of storylines to follow throughout both games, the main story is more than just travellng and winning against some gym leaders.

There is a storyline called the Path of Legends in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which focuses on searching and winning against a few Titan Pokemon. Players will be aided by another NPC called Arven.

These Titans hide throughout the map and possess great power and strength. The rewards that one gets after defeating these fighters are also commendable. Below is everything you need to know about the five Titans in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Defeating Titans in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can result in great rewards

1) The Stony Cliff Titan - Klawf

The Stony Cliff Titan, or Klawf, is a pure Rock-type Pokemon and is also considered the lowest-level Titan. You can win against it with a Pokemon Scarlet and Violet team of around level 15 or higher. The giant enemy crab can be found between Mesagoza and Artazon in the Southern Province, clinging to a cliff.

Players who have picked either Sprigatito or Quaxly as their starter already have them as counters for this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Titan. Klawf is particularly weak against Ground, Steel, Fighting, Grass, and Water-type attacks. If you don't have the aforementioned starter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can easily get your hands on some Grass and Water-types in the game.

You need to be alert as the first phase of the fight is normal, but once you deplete its health bar, Klawf will flee. Arven will join in with Shellder in the second phase to finish it off. The reward for defeating this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Titan is Herba Mystica and the ability to dash while riding your legendary on the ground.

2) The Open Sky Titan - Bombirdier

The Flying and Dark-type Bombirdier comes in as the second Titan in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It is stronger than the aforementioned Klawf, but level 20 players with a type advantage won't have to sweat against it.

You can encounter this Titan while heading northwest of Naranja and Cortando on the map of Paldea. Passing through the windmills of the north, one needs to reach a mountain with several boulders rolling down its side.

The dual Flying and Dark-type Bombirdier is weak against Rock, Ice, Fairy, and Electric-type fighters. Players can use Pokemon Scarlet and Violet picks like Pawmi, Nacli, and Shinx to tackle this monster. In the first phase of the battle, everything starts off normally, and Arven later provides you with backup, bringing Nacli as its fighter.

Defeating this Titan will reward you with Herba Mystica to feed your Legendary, and doing so will earn it the ability to surf in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This will allow you to travel over water with ease and zero threat of drowning.

3) The Lurking Steel Titan - Orthworm

Orthworm is a Steel-type fighter known as the Lurking Steel Titan in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. With its Earth Eater ability, it can absorb Ground-type moves and restore its HP in return.

Players are instead advised to use Fighting or Fire-type moves to exploit this Pokemon's weakness. All challengers should aim to get to level 30 before engaging in a battle with the Lurking Steel Titan.

You can find Orthworm east of Zapapico and northwest of Levincia. Following the main road connecting these two locations will lead you to where this creature is buried. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players are advised to use fighters like Mankey, Crocalor, or Litleo to engage in battle. In the initial phase, you can hit it with Fire or Fighting moves, which will result in it escaping to the tunnel.

Follow the injured fighter and work with Arven and his Pokemon Toedscool to finish the Titan. Defeating Orthworm in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet drops a Herba Mystical that can grant your Legendary the ability to jump much higher than normal height.

4) The Quaking Earth Titan - Great Tusk

Players will face Great Tusk as The Quaking Earth Titan in Pokemon Scarlet. The looks of an extinct mammoth must have inspired the design for this dual Ground and Fighting-type Pocket Monster. Players are advised to prepare a team of level 40 fighters before challenging this monster.

You can encounter this Titan near the Porto Marinda PokeCenter as it lingers in the open. The monster is weak to a long list of Water, Grass, Ice, Flying, Psychic, and Fairy-type moves. This opens up enough room to exploit its weaknesses. Players who picked Quaxly or Sprigatito as a starter have a good chance of defeating this Titan, along with other monsters like Gyrados and Dachsbund.

Great Tusk will drop Herba Mystica and grant your legendary the ability to Glide, and it pairs greatly with the boosted jump you got from the Lurking Steel Titan.

5) The Quaking Earth Titan - Iron Treads

Iron Treads is a Ground and Steel-type fighter known as The Quaking Earth Titan in Pokemon Violet. Players can find it at the same place and level as the other variant's Quaking Earth Titan.

Weak to Fire, Water, Fighting, and Ground-type moves, this fighter can be fought by starters. Other Pokemon like Skeledirge, Golduck, and Drednaw perform best against it. The drop from this Pokemon is the same as the other Quaking Earth Titan.

6) The False Dragon Titan - Dondozo

The Water-type fighter Dondozo is known as the False Dragon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Also known to be the toughest of them all, players are advised to reach the level of mid-50s or higher before engaging in a battle with it.

You can encounter this monster in Casseroya Lake, north of Medali, on the map. Being a Water-type, it is weak to Electric and Grass-types, so you can use fighters like Raichu, Scovillian, and Breloom, who can exploit its type-weaknesses fairly well.

Once you win against the Titan with the help of Arven and his Greedent, a powerful Dragon and Water-type Tatsigiri will ambush you in the second phase, but you can use Dragon and Fairy-types to face it.

The drop from defeating this Titan will reward you with the last Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which results in the ability to climb.

Poll : 0 votes