5 strongest Normal-types and their best moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Despite the typing's poor reputation, there are plenty of great Normal-types in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. All entries on this list have a genuine niche in the current competitive metagame regarding single battle formats. In some cases, they're walls that are annoying to break through.

Likewise, a few entries here have broken moves that would be absurd for some other Pokemon to have in Scarlet and Violet. These moves are either overpowered due to their high Base Power or a unique interaction with a certain ability.

Five best Normal-types and their moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

5) Ditto

Ditto is a Normal-type that copies whatever it's fighting in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Ditto literally only has one move in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Transform: Makes the user copy the opponent's stats, moves, and Ability

However, that move is practically useless since Ditto possesses Imposter. This Hidden Ability basically makes Ditto use Transform as soon as it's sent out, thus saving the Trainer the hassle of wasting a turn to use that move.

Imposter only fails against foes with Illusion, stuff that's already used Transform, and anything behind a substitute. Otherwise, Ditto will copy the opponent's stats, moves, and Ability. This makes Ditto very good against offensive teams with stat boosts or even against stall teams.

However, substitutes are a bit common thanks to Cyclizar's amazing Shed Tail move, which does hurt Ditto's viability a bit. Not to mention, Ditto can only be as good as what the opponent has.

4) Maushold

Maushold has a very powerful Normal-type STAB in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Maushold's stats are unimpressive, yet it's carried by a single move: Population Bomb. This move has the potential to hit up to ten times, with a total Base Power of 300 if Maushold has Technician. Anything that doesn't resist or stay unaffected by Normal-type attacks will get hit hard.

Make sure to use Wide Lens for maximum damage output since Population Bomb's Base Power is based on all ten hits connecting. Each individual attack from Population Bomb has 90% Accuracy, so Wide Lens boosts it to 99%.

Maushold's good moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet include:

Bullet Seed: Weak Grass coverage that hits multiple times

Weak Grass coverage that hits multiple times Low Kick: Fighting coverage with damage based on the target's weight

Fighting coverage with damage based on the target's weight Play Rough: Fairy coverage

Fairy coverage Population Bomb: Ridiculously powerful STAB that hits up to ten times

Ridiculously powerful STAB that hits up to ten times Shadow Claw: Ghost coverage with an increased chance to crit

Ghost coverage with an increased chance to crit Tera Blast: Strong option if you plan to Terastallize the user

Strong option if you plan to Terastallize the user Tidy Up: Gives the user +1 Attack and +1 Speed and removes hazards from the user's side of the field

Gives the user +1 Attack and +1 Speed and removes hazards from the user's side of the field U-Turn: Bug coverage that swaps out the user with one of its allies

Watch out for Rough Skin, Iron Barbs, and Rocky Helmets, as using Population Bomb will make Maushold faint (or get very close to it). Tidy Up is great since it's the only notable way to remove hazards against Gholdengo.

3) Chansey

Chansey is a terrific Normal-type tank in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

It's very rare for a Not Fully Evolved Pokemon to be considered good, let alone great. However, Chansey is arguably one of the best Normal-types in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet due to her having access to the item Eviolite.

This item bolsters her pathetic Defense and great Sp. Def by 50%, making her more durable than her evolution, Blissey. That means Chansey is extremely bulky, especially on the Special side.

Here are some of Chansey's notable moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Seismic Toss: Does fixed damage equal the user's Level

Does fixed damage equal the user's Level Soft-Boiled: Restores the user's HP by 50%

Restores the user's HP by 50% Stealth Rock: Sets up hazards on the enemies' side of the field, dealing damage based on type effectiveness when they switch in

Sets up hazards on the enemies' side of the field, dealing damage based on type effectiveness when they switch in Thunder Wave: Paralyzes the target

Chansey's offensive stats are way too low to consider other attacking moves past Seismic Toss. Heal Bell is another great Egg Move, but there is no legal way to get it on Chansey due to a lack of suitable parents in the base game.

2) Blissey

Blissey is a great Normal-type Special wall in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Blissey has better stats than Chansey but cannot use Eviolite due to being fully evolved. That might make you think that it's a worse Normal-type by comparison. But that perspective only looks at stats.

It's worth noting that Blissey can use more held items like Leftovers to heal off passive damage or Heavy Duty Boots to prevent her from getting hurt by all hazards. That's a massive point in Blissey's favor, especially since there is plenty of passive damage and hazard stacking in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Also, Blissey isn't hurt as severely by getting hit by Knock Off compared to Chansey since Blissey has better stats overall.

Blissey's good moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet include:

Seismic Toss: Does fixed damage equal the user's Level

Does fixed damage equal the user's Level Shadow Ball: Ghost coverage that may lower the target's Sp. Def

Ghost coverage that may lower the target's Sp. Def Soft-Boiled: Restores the user's HP by 50%

Restores the user's HP by 50% Stealth Rock: Sets up hazards on the enemies' side of the field, dealing damage based on type effectiveness when they switch in

Sets up hazards on the enemies' side of the field, dealing damage based on type effectiveness when they switch in Thunder Wave: Paralyzes the target

Blissey does have better Sp. Atk than Chansey, so you could go for more Special moves, but the only one worth noting is Shadow Ball since Ghost-types are immune to Seismic Toss.

1) Cyclizar

Cyclizar needs Shed Tail and Regenerator to be amazing in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Just like Maushold was broken with Population Bomb, Cyclizar is absurdly powerful with Shed Tail. Normally, Shed Tail takes away half of the user's HP to create a substitute and then immediately swaps them out with an all. Remember that Cyclizar has Regenerator, meaning it will recover 33% of its HP automatically when it uses this move.

The only other user of Shed Tail is Orthworm, who does not possess Shed Tail. As a result, Cyclizar is the best user of this broken move. This Pokemon will never sweep teams on its own, but its access to Shed Tail facilitates many broken teammates who could do that in Scarlet and Violet.

Some of Cyclizar's best moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet include:

Draco Meteor: Powerful Dragon STAB that gives the user -2 Sp. Atk

Powerful Dragon STAB that gives the user -2 Sp. Atk Dragon Pulse: Strong Dragon STAB

Strong Dragon STAB Hyper Voice: Strong Normal STAB that hits both opponents in double battles

Strong Normal STAB that hits both opponents in double battles Overheat: Powerful Fire coverage that gives the user -2 Sp. Atk

Powerful Fire coverage that gives the user -2 Sp. Atk Rapid Spin: Weak Normal STAB that removes hazards and gives the user +1 Speed

Weak Normal STAB that removes hazards and gives the user +1 Speed Shed Tail: Uses 50% of the user's HP to create a substitute and immediately switch them out

Uses 50% of the user's HP to create a substitute and immediately switch them out Taunt: Prevents the opponent from using non-attacking moves

Prevents the opponent from using non-attacking moves Tera Blast: Strong option if you plan to Terastallize the user

Strong option if you plan to Terastallize the user Thunderbolt: Strong Electric coverage that may paralyze the target

Most of the five Normal-types on this list have something they bring to the table that other Pokemon simply cannot replicate. In Cyclizar's case, using Shed Tail is fantastic, even if it's a one-trick pony.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

